OKC Thunder’s Giannis Antetokounmpo Path Reopens as $50 Million Forward Is No Longer an Option

Two back-to-back NBA Finals attempts, and both thwarted. Naturally, analysts all across quickly suggested Giannis Antetokounmpo as the solution owing to the Oklahoma City Thunder’s huge draft capital and expandable roster options. Even though the Thunder explored other options, they have been seemingly shot down from trading for another center from the East.

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“League sources have long maintained that Oklahoma City would not take part in the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes that will dominate the summertime conversation. But this sort of stunning finish is enough to re-spark that conversation. Nothing should be off the table when the end goal wasn’t reached,” The Athletic’s Sam Amick reported.

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“There has long been chatter about the Thunder having interest in Cleveland big man Evan Mobley as well, but Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman insisted in an end-of-season news conference that Mobley wasn’t going anywhere.”

The winning record the Cavaliers have posted since the 24-year-old arrived is proof of why the Thunder have long been interested. Cleveland has reached either the play-in tournament or the playoffs in each of Mobley’s first five seasons. He is also one of only four players with at least 300 blocks and 150 steals during that span, joining Anthony Davis, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Rudy Gobert.

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Add in his averages of 18.2 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game, and it’s easy to see why he’s so highly valued. However, the Cavaliers’ general manager insisted that his $50.1 million star isn’t going anywhere.

Koby Altman stated that despite their own disappointing exit in the Eastern Conference Finals, Evan Mobley remains a crucial member of their core and their future. Mobley has four years and about $220 million left on his deal with the Cavs. He turns 25 in June. Clearly, even if Cleveland entertains trade talks, they have to think about what it can get in return.

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Rumors also linked Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Cavaliers for this exact trade. But the reports of Thunder looking at the 31-year-old intensified after Chet Holmgren’s disastrous 4-point night in Game 7.

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The Thunder center did not attempt a single shot in the last three quarters and clearly looked overwhelmed by Victor Wembanyama’s challenge. ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins even said that Holmgren was “a complete no-show” and isn’t the long-term solution in OKC’s winning strategy. They can offer Chet Holmgren, a bundle of future first-round picks, and even a few veteran players from their roster. While the Thunder may have an advantage over the rest of the league, the Bucks also believe they can command a significant return.

No more stalemates for Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee

Every trade deadline for the past two years suggested that the two-time MVP was moving on. ESPN even reported that the Bucks are now answering trade calls with a clear demand. A rising cornerstone talent and/or a stockpile of draft picks. Giannis Antetokounmpo has a $62.8 million player option for 2027-28. Even Jimmy Haslam, the Bucks’ owner, stated he expects an answer before the upcoming NBA draft.

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Appearing on The Rich Eisen Show, veteran ESPN analyst Ramona Shelburne suggested the Bucks are in a comfortable position, especially after Wemby’s dominance in the Western Conference Finals.

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“Because of how good Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs are. Every single person watching these playoffs says, ‘Oh, maybe we’d better get Giannis. Maybe we need that guy.’ I don’t know how we’re gonna compete with the Spurs for the next 5 to 10 years if we don’t have another star like Giannis,” she added.

Clearly, many teams view ‘The Greek Freak’ as the answer to Wembanyama. That’s why rumors of Giannis to the Thunder emerged. Since going for Mobley seems not to be an option, their pursuit of the two-time MVP could heat up.