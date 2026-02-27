OKC Thunder vs Nuggets (Feb 27): Odds, Prediction, Injury Reports, Expected Line-Up and More

An Oklahoma City Thunder vs Denver Nuggets matchup means drama. And that’s exactly what Friday night is going to offer the fans. The first seed of the West will lock horns with the fourth seed of the West. Both heavyweights have gone all-out only once this season, where OKC took the 121-111 win. But this time, things could be different.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Now, OKC has a 3-2 record in its last five games. Meanwhile, the Nuggets hold the same record of 3-2. Denver would want to continue its win streak after taking down the Boston Celtics 103-84 on Wednesday. However, for the Thunder, Friday night would be for redemption as they lost to the Detroit Pistons 116-124 on Feb 25.

ADVERTISEMENT

As you can already guess, OKC Thunder vs Nuggets is ready for action. But the question is: who will emerge glorious? But before that, let’s look into the injury reports and more!

ADVERTISEMENT

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Denver Nuggets: Where to Watch?

Date: Friday, February 27

Time: 9:30 p.m. E.T

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Venue: Paycom Center

Watch on: ESPN

ADVERTISEMENT

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Denver Nuggets: Injury Report

ADVERTISEMENT

OKC Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder enter Friday’s matchup with key absences. On February 27, Branden Carlson remains out with a back injury. Likewise, Ajay Mitchell will miss the game because of abdominal and ankle issues. Therefore, depth in the frontcourt and backcourt takes an early hit against Denver.

Earlier blows still linger. The Thunder sidelined Jalen Williams on February 20 because of a hamstring strain, and the team will reevaluate him in about two weeks. Meanwhile, Thomas Sorber suffered a torn ACL in his right knee during a September 6 offseason workout and remains out indefinitely.

ADVERTISEMENT

Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets head into Friday’s clash with Oklahoma City carrying a heavy injury list. On February 27, the Nuggets ruled Aaron Gordon out with a hamstring injury. Meanwhile, Jalen Pickett remains questionable because of a knee concern. The team has listed Jamal Murray as day-to-day with an illness, creating uncertainty in the backcourt. However, there is a slight boost as Julian Strawther is probable despite battling a left toe sprain. Spencer Jones, though, is questionable with a right shoulder strain.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets sidelined Peyton Watson on February 6, and he will miss at least four weeks with a Grade 2 right hamstring strain. Additionally, Tamar Bates has remained out since December 23, and the team will reevaluate him in 12 weeks as he continues recovering from his foot injury. As a result, Denver faces this stretch shorthanded, testing both depth and resilience.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Denver Nuggets: Probable Lineups

OKC Thunder

PG: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander SG: Luguentz Dort

Luguentz Dort SF: Alex Caruso

Alex Caruso PF: Chet Holmgren

Chet Holmgren C: Isaiah Hartenstein

ADVERTISEMENT

Denver Nuggets

PG: Jamal Murray (DD)

Jamal Murray (DD) SG: Christian Braun

Christian Braun SF: Julian Strawther (DD)

Julian Strawther (DD) PF: Cameron Johnson

Cameron Johnson C: Nikola Jokic

Prediction: Can the Denver Nuggets bag their first win against the OKC Thunder this season?

According to Polymarket, the Oklahoma City Thunder is a fan favorite. The top chart shows $579.04K in total volume. Over time, Thunder surge to 73%, while Nuggets slide to 28%. The gap widens steadily between Feb 23 and Feb 27. The blue line climbs near 80% at its peak, while the yellow line dips close to 20%. Momentum clearly favors Thunder.

The Game Lines panel shows the Moneyline drawing $518K in volume. Denver sits at 28¢, while OKC stands strong at 73¢. Therefore, the market heavily backs Oklahoma City straight up.

Meanwhile, Spreads generated $31.0K in action. DEN +7.5 holds 48¢, whereas OKC -7.5 carries 53¢. Totals follow with $28.5K volume. Over 231.5 is priced at 56¢, while under 231.5 sits at 45¢. Options also range across 230.5, 231.5, 232.5, and 233.5.

Amidst Polymarket’s predictions, we can hope to see a high-scoring night. The OKC Thunder vs Nuggets usually never fails to entertain the fans. Moreover, both teams are hungry for their next win. While Denver sits with a 37-22 record so far, OKC has bagged a 45-15 record in the 2025-26 season.

Therefore, for now, who would win the game remains a mystery. But if the tables turn the who knows, maybe Nikola Jokic & Co. could take their first win against Oklahoma City tonight!