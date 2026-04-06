“Old Enough to Be Cooper Flagg’s Dad”: LeBron James Receives Wake-Up Call From Shannon Sharpe

Even a 30-point, 15-assist night from LeBron James wasn’t enough to save the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday. Instead, a loss to the Dallas Mavericks quickly turned into something bigger — a public wake-up call from Shannon Sharpe that questioned how the 41-year-old is approaching this stretch of the season.

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Following the result, former NFL star Shannon Sharpe called out the 41-year-old for being too passive. “At one point Luke Kennard had more shot attempts than LeBron,” Sharpe stated in the latest episode of the ‘Night Cap Show’ podcast. “That’s unacceptable. I mean, I understand LeBron is old enough to be Cooper Flagg’s dad. As a matter of fact, Bronny is older than Cooper Flagg. So with that being said, you see how aggressive he was. You’re going to have to match that because your guys, your auxiliary guys, they’re not going to be able to play well enough if you don’t get out to a great start in order because you’re going to dig yourself a hole.”

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That criticism carries more weight given the Lakers’ situation. With Luka Doncic (hamstring) and Austin Reaves (oblique) ruled out for the rest of the regular season, Los Angeles is suddenly missing nearly 57 points and close to 14 assists per game.

“You don’t have Luka who can take the game over. You don’t have AR (Reaves), that’s giving you those 53,55 points that you normally would have between those two guys. So with that being said, you passing the ball. Yeah, he got 15 assists, and everybody’s like, “Oh, no,no,no. I would rather have 10 assists and 10 more shot attempts. Yeah, right. Yeah, that’s what he that’s what he needed to try to keep the Lakers afloat until everybody,” Sharpe further added.

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That’s where the tension lies. LeBron has spent much of this season adjusting to a playmaking-heavy role alongside Dončić and Reaves, but this version of the Lakers demands something different. Without their primary scorers, the offense now depends on him shifting back into attack mode rather than facilitating for a group that isn’t built to carry that load.

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LeBron’s historic night highlights the dilemma facing the Lakers

While Cooper Flagg’s 45-point explosion stole the spotlight, LeBron quietly delivered one of the most remarkable performances of his season — and his career.

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Imago Apr 5, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) controls the ball against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

He became the oldest player in NBA history to record at least 30 points and 15 assists in a game, according to Real App, breaking a mark he had already set back in 2019 — also against Dallas.

The seven-year gap between those performances highlights his longevity, but it also reinforces Sharpe’s point. Even at 41, LeBron remains capable of elite production — averaging over 20 points and nearly seven assists this season — which raises the question of whether he should be taking on even more scoring responsibility right now.

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LeBron’s ability to control games as both a scorer and playmaker isn’t in question. What is being questioned — loudly — is how he chooses to use that ability in this moment. And with the playoffs approaching fast, the Lakers may not have time to figure it out.