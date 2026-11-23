Nothing sours an NBA arena faster than families shelling out top dollar to see LeBron James, only to discover he’s taking a scheduled night off. The 76ers treat selective rest as smart preservation for their 41-year-old superstar. However, old-school voices around the basketball world see it as a direct slap in the face to paying fans. That simmering frustration boiled over this week, as two former pros tore into the league for bending the rules to protect modern stars.

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NBA veterans Olden Polynice and Byron Scott questioned this practice and the disparity between the eras in a recent episode of Byron Scott’s Fast Break.

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“The NBA said, because you know who has played so many years, we’re going to give him a pass on when he sits out, which is some bulls**t,” Polynice said.

Polynice argued this preferential treatment undermines competitive integrity and disadvantages fans who pay to see star players.

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“They didn’t do that for Kareem when he got in his 20-plus years. Kevin Willis or Robert Parish and all those guys. So again, we’re catering to these players to the point where it’s a detriment to the game.” Polynice concluded.

He stated the practice sets a precedent that undermines the competitive standard set by earlier generations.

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The conversation arose from LeBron James missing four games this season after joining the 76ers. The reason has been the same. At 41 years of age, James is constantly managing sciatica and lower back pain. So to ensure he’s healthy for important games, the Sixers staff often rests him, especially during back-to-backs.

James is a massive crowd pull. Fans come to see him specifically because he is King James, after all. Therefore, his frequent absence might affect the fan experience negatively.

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The comparison with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is a substantial one. After all, across his 20-season career, the NBA legend only sat out 80 games, and almost none of them were due to him voluntarily staying away from the court.

Even as he approached his forties, he was stubbornly committed to playing the game. In his last five years in the league, Abdul-Jabbar only missed 20 games overall, despite reaching the age of 41 before retirement.

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That was a different era of basketball, or, as Polynice said himself, “the game it has changed.” The practice of load management is newer in comparison. Valuable athletes like LeBron James or Joel Embiid are often rested to make sure they remain healthy for the important games.

The load management becomes even more intense the older the athlete is or if they’re prone to injuries. Back in the NBA’s glory days, load management wasn’t as standard.

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In fact, in 2023, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar himself answered the question about load management in relation to his career.

“I could have played 25 to 30 years with load management,” he said on Inside the NBA.

“I sit home and think about that. I made a commitment to stay in shape. [After] the season was over, I took off two weeks … I worked on my stamina, worked on my footwork. It was just a challenge every year to try to be the best guy at my position.”

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Of course, things aren’t quite the same now. LeBron James’s 24th ongoing season proves that load management can make a huge difference to an athlete’s longevity in the NBA.

James is currently averaging 16.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game. A recent report by ESPN insider Dave McMenamin suggested that James had asked the coaching staff to be patient with him as he expected to find his rhythm by December.

The report made sense with James’ various breaks. However, the player later denied ever asking the Sixers’ staff for patience via social media. Overall, there’s no way to tell what’s going on inside that 76ers locker room, but the team is topping the charts, and perhaps that’s what’s most important right now.