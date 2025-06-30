$180M Relief Can’t Save Jaylen Brown and Co. As Ex-NBA GM Sounds Alarm Amid Kings Rumors

It was only a matter of time before the Boston Celtics had to dismantle their super team. Due to Jayson Tatum’s Achilles injury, the situation became real during the off-season. With the star forward out for the majority of next season, the Beantown is starting with the rebuild. Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porziņģis were the first pieces to fall, and the rumors around Jaylen Brown leaving don’t seem to end. So, does the team require more clearing out?

The Celtics, staring down a projected $500 million payroll and luxury tax bill under the league’s new, more punitive CBA, had to shed salary. As ESPN’s front-office insider Bobby Marks tweeted, “Trading Kristaps Porziņģis now puts Boston under the second apron. The Porzingis and Jrue Holiday trades save Boston a projected $180M in tax penalties.” Despite the $180 million off the books, the team will have to do more, and a former GM thinks it’s still possible that Boston continues its clearance.

“Well, the Celtics are a repeater tax team, guys. The repeater tax is brutal. And Brad Stevens, the great president of basketball operations at Boston, said, essentially, I didn’t realize how bad it was until I looked at it, and the numbers were staring me in the face. So this team has reduced salaries aggressively. They traded Kristaps Porziņģis to Atlanta. They traded Jrue Holiday to Portland. And Smitty, I wouldn’t be surprised if they keep going,” said Suns ex- GM, Ryan McDonough. He added names like Sam Hauser, and even the newly acquired Anfernee Simons and George Niang could be on their way out.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“If Boston really is serious about building it back up long-term when Tatum’s healthy, I think they might try to get under the luxury tax entirely to try to reset the clock in the repeater tax and give themselves the flexibility to build back up next year when Tatum is healthy.” Before accepting the role of Suns GM, McDonough had a history with the Boston Celtics.

AD

He had previously worked for ten years in the Boston Celtics organization, serving in roles including director of international scouting and assistant general manager. That’s why what the former GM highlights does hold weight. No doubt, the team will wait for Jayson Tatum to get healthy, even if it is in the 2027 season. But will they wait for Jaylen Brown?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jaylen Brown goes West as a massive trade option emerges

The Celtics somehow managed to receive two second-round picks in their effort to dump salary. That’s masterful front-office work. Overall, Boston sent roughly $135 million out the door and took about $36 million in. Holiday and Porzingis would have accounted for approximately 40 percent of the cap next season, while Simons and Niang add up to just about 23 percent. Despite this, Boston will have an offer from the Sacramento Kings.

First, addressing the Jaylen Brown situation, the 4x All-Star could be involved in an offer that is too good for the front office to pass on. “I’m not slamming the door shut on some team, the Kings come to mind, being like, ‘We’ll offer you everything, all the swaps, all the picks, whatever you want for Jaylen Brown’ and at least making the Celtics think about it.” The Ringer’s Zach Lowe mentioned this. While he views a Brown trade as unlikely this offseason, he wouldn’t rule out the possibility.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Let’s also understand that Boston still has some money to clear if it wants to avoid going back into the second luxury tax apron. They stand at roughly $203 million in committed salary for next season. Boston is also roughly $16 million north of the luxury tax ($187.9 million) and $8 million north of the first luxury tax apron ($195.9 million).

As Tatum recovers, the front office has a huge decision to make as Brown’s future hangs in the balance.