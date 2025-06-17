$150.7M Trade Proposal Sends Kevin Durant to Surprising Team as Celtics’ Interest Surfaces

The offseason is still a few days away, but trade news is flying rampant. At the eye of this storm is Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant. The league is buzzing with KD rumors just like 2016 and 2019. However, this time around, things aren’t as simple as they used to be. Although the Suns are looking to find a new home for the veteran forward, their eyes are on two things.

What assets will they receive, and where Durant wants to go. While teams like Houston, San Antonio, and Miami all have the assets and are markets KD wants to be in, they aren’t willing to risk it all. This has left gap for a few wildcards.

Any guesses which teams could be a potential destination for the Slim Reaper? Well, according to Kevin O’Connor, the Orlando Magic could be a perfect fit. The Magic, led by Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, secured a 41-41 record and are looking to upgrade their roster. We mean, they’ve already sent shock waves throughout the league by acquiring Desmond Bane from the Grizzlies for quite a hefty price. Now, landing Kevin Durant would definitely take things up a notch.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I’m Kevin Durant, Kevin Durant, part two for the Orlando Magic, send the Suns Jonathan Isaac, Anthony Black, Jett Howard, Goga Bitadze or Wendell Carter in the 25th pick and plus they still could swap future first, they could re-swap the first that they already sent out for a swap in the deal with the Memphis Grizzlies, they could do the worst of the Magic or Grizzlies pick in that situation as well.” O’Connor proposed.

AD

via Imago Feb 27, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) in a huddle during a timeout against the New Orleans Pelicans in the fourth quarter at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

This will make a lot of sense from Magic’s point of view, given they’d land a bona fide superstar in Kevin Durant and have already secured a reliable core of Banchero, Wagner, and Bane. Moreover, the 36-year-old will help improve their poor three-point shooting big time. The Orlando Magic ranked bottom of the league in three-point shooting percentage, scoring a mere 31.8 percent of their attempts. This is where Durant can help them.

The Suns’ veteran finished the season scoring 52.7 percent from the field, which included 43 percent from the three. While the perennial All-Star would fit like a glove at Orlando, no moves have been made from either side just yet. Even if the Magic decides to make this offer, it’s highly unlikely the Suns would accept it. That’s because they would try to scoop up as much as they can from this trade. Of course, there’s also the problem of Durant’s preferred destination, especially given his interest in the Boston Celtics.

Kevin Durant trade talks take a new turn amid his Celtics interest

At this point, it’s hard to keep count of the teams that have been linked to Kevin Durant. The veteran sharpshooter is once again on the move this summer after two abysmal seasons in the desert. However, his destination is yet to be finalized. The Rockets, Spurs, and even the Heat have reportedly shown interest in signing the veteran, but nothing has materialized. While many believe that Durant was willing to move to either, Kevin O’Connor has revealed that the 36-year-old had his eye set on one team even before the season ended.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Well, to everyone’s surprise, Durant wanted to make a move to the defending champions, the Boston Celtics, as early as February. “Durant has already been denied by his top choices. There were rumblings at the trade deadline KD wanted to land with the Celtics or Knicks. New York’s interest reportedly isn’t mutual anymore. Boston’s cap sheet and trajectory make that scenario highly unlikely.”

O’Connor reported. He stated that during the season, KD wanted out of Arizona, with New York and Boston emerging as the top spots.

However, as we know, the move did not go through. Now, the Knicks are seemingly out of the race to land the All-Star forward. Meanwhile, even if the interest between the Slim Reaper and Boston might be mutual, their high wage bill will make things highly unlikely. That’s correct!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Boston has a lot on their plate right now, as it deals with a massive luxury tax bill and is looking to offload a few stars. So, acquiring Durant and offering him a deal might not be possible for them. This leaves Kevin Durant’s future still in the air, as everyone watches closely what happens next.