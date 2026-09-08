$107M Problem Emerges for Bucks Amid Potential NBA Punishment Over Clippers-Like Situation

A nine-year postseason streak ending, Doc Rivers stepping down, and a major roster overhaul were only the start of Milwaukee’s recent problems. After the LA Clippers received the most devastating league punishment of the decade, the Milwaukee Bucks now have entirely new existential threats to worry about. Entering the 2026-27 NBA season under new head coach Taylor Jenkins, the organization is attempting to navigate a completely uncharted and terrifying landscape. However, before they can even address looming league discipline, Milwaukee finds itself handcuffed by a massive $107 million financial headache that rival front offices are currently unwilling to absorb.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Following the blockbuster offseason trade that sent Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Miami Heat, the franchise forcefully pivoted toward a total rebuild around future draft capital. Center Myles Turner originally joined the Bucks on a four-year, $107 million contract last summer to provide elite rim protection alongside the Greek Freak. Unfortunately, Turner quickly transformed from a marquee frontcourt addition into an entirely untradeable asset following Antetokounmpo’s departure.

ADVERTISEMENT

ESPN’s Ben Golliver brutally summarized Wisconsin’s ongoing woes in a single line: “The Giannis Antetokounmpo trade was only the beginning of Milwaukee’s pain.”

While Milwaukee successfully shed Bobby Portis and his three-year, $44 million contract in the massive Miami transaction, Turner’s substantial salary remains firmly anchored to the books. The sheer lack of interest in Turner’s contract marks a massive strain on the Bucks’ overall maneuverability moving forward.

ADVERTISEMENT

Front-office strategists have actively explored the market but cannot find a single franchise willing to absorb the remaining three years of his massive commitment. Turner unfortunately suffered a statistical regression last year, averaging just 11.9 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 44% from the field. This lackluster debut season severely dampened his market value, though management desperately hopes a strong start to the upcoming campaign will reopen viable trade avenues.

The Charlotte Hornets recently surfaced as a potential landing spot as they continue building around Brandon Miller and Kon Knueppel alongside their newly acquired veterans. Yet, as the Bucks frantically attempt to navigate Turner’s burdensome contract on the floor, they must simultaneously tread lightly regarding a massive off-court crisis.

ADVERTISEMENT

The front office currently faces a terrifying reality as Commissioner Adam Silver’s disciplinary office threatens to dismantle their rebuilding infrastructure entirely.

Milwaukee Bucks could be restricted by Gary Trent investigation

Fresh off levying the most severe penalty in professional sports history against the Los Angeles Clippers, the NBA compliance office has a magnifying glass on cap structures across the league. Before the crackdown over the Kawhi Leonard cap-circumvention saga that resulted in a $10 million fine, a five-pick draft forfeiture, and the suspension of owner Steve Ballmer, the league had already zeroed in on the Bucks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kawhi Leonard’s trade to Toronto was still stalled in July 2026 when Gary Trent Jr. signed a $64 million extension with the Bucks and the NBA immediately opened an investigation. After getting the Clippers situation out of the way, their focus is now freed up for the Bucks.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Milwaukee Journal Sentinel veteran Jim Owczarski, the NBA’s cap enforcement division has launched a formal investigation into the Bucks regarding potential salary cap circumvention surrounding Trent’s recent four-year fully guaranteed contract extension. Rival executives raised immediate red flags after Trent, who suffered a stark statistical drop to 8.1 points per game last season and was removed from the starting lineup, received an average annual value of $16 million.

The league is specifically probing whether the extension constitutes an illegal, back-half “handshake deal.” Trent originally joined Milwaukee on a veteran minimum contract in 2024 before signing a two-year, $7.6 million deal in 2025. By declining his $3.9 million player option this July to sign the $64 million contract, concerns arose that Milwaukee offered under-the-table guarantees in prior seasons to secure discounted labor, which is a direct violation under the CBA.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commissioner Adam Silver’s zero-tolerance precedent established in the Clippers ruling signals that implicit promises will face maximum punishment. The timing couldn’t be any worse either. An investigation could stall trades when they’re in a massive rebuild phase. After Kawhi, front offices could be reluctant to answer trade calls from a team under an NBA investigation.

Losing draft picks would further cripple them. If the league determines Trent’s extension violated circumvention rules, the forfeiture of controlled picks would destroy the team’s ability to rebuild.

Trapped between Myles Turner’s unmovable $107 million contract and the looming threat of heavy NBA sanctions, the Bucks face the very real possibility of entering an extended period of stagnation before their new era even takes flight.