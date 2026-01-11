$179M Star Solves Warriors’ Jonathan Kuminga Situation in Latest Trade Idea

Jonathan Kuminga’s rocky run with the Golden State Warriors appears to be nearing its breaking point. Once viewed as a cornerstone prospect, the 23-year-old has seen his role shrink and his market cool after falling out of the regular rotation. Still, it often takes just one serious suitor to change everything, and that long-awaited offer may finally be surfacing.

“I’m hearing MPJ is a Golden State Warrior. It’s when, not if. They’re going back and forth over pick protections. 3rd team is the Kings, taking Kuminga. My source hasn’t been wrong yet. We’ll see if they get this done💭,” a Nets fan page posted.

Michael Porter Jr. has been linked with several teams since the trade season began, but it seems like the Warriors might be the only ones with concrete interest in Brooklyn’s scoring wing. And shouldn’t they be? After all, Porter Jr. has been playing a pretty high level this season and has emerged as a real scorer.

This season, MPJ has been averaging a stunning 25.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game for the Nets. So, it goes without saying that Steve Kerr and Co. would love to have the 27-year-old, who is currently on a five-year, $179 million deal with the Nets. But here’s the twist: according to several reports, the Nets aren’t keen on taking Jonathan Kuminga as part of this deal.

As both teams will need to find a third team, could be the Kings (as per the post), who’ve previously also shown interest in Kuminga and could be a perfect landing spot for the young forward. Meanwhile, the Dubs could send their first-round pick for this year, Brooklyn’s way to work things out.

Nonetheless, while they do that, this deal seems to be something that Mike Dunleavy and Co. should seriously consider if it’s on the table, as Jonathan Kuminga will become trade-eligible on the 15th of January, and the February deadline is also quickly approaching. So, they shouldn’t wait for the perfect offer to arrive; it might be too late, as Draymond Green’s recent comments might indicate something.

Draymond Green praises Michael Porter Jr. amid trade rumors

It’s pretty clear that the Golden State Warriors are looking to finally move on from Jonathan Kuminga, as they want to bolster their roster and maximize their chances of winning a championship with Stephen Curry and the rest of their veteran core. And Michael Porter Jr. could be that player for the Dubs. What makes things even more interesting is the fact that Draymond Green likes MPJ.

“He’s made himself a very valuable asset for the Brooklyn Nets. We shall see what they do with it over the next nine days, but I respect what Mike said. Mike said, ‘I want to be here,'” Green said on the latest episode of his podcast while discussing his choice for December for the ‘who made the jump’ award.

Imago Oct 24, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. (17) at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

It’s possible Green recorded this podcast a couple of days ago, which would mean that there’s a slight chance that his mention of the nine-day timeline would perfectly sync with Jonathan Kuminga’s January 15th eligibility. Nonetheless, even if he didn’t hint at a move for the 27-year-old, it’s great to see Green laud Michael Porter Jr.

After all, he’s been playing pretty well this season and has truly emerged as a bright spot for this rebuilding Nets team, which doesn’t have much to look forward to at the moment. Nonetheless, will he become a Dubs player soon? That will be something we need to wait and watch as the season advances further.