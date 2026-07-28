One 76ers Player Will Be the “Biggest Loser” From LeBron James’ Arrival, Claims Draymond Green

There was a time when Philadelphia celebrated the emergence of its next franchise cornerstone. After a record-breaking rookie debut that surpassed records once held by Allen Iverson and even the league’s all-time leading scorer, the future appeared firmly in one young guard’s hands. Just one offseason later, the conversation has changed dramatically. Following one of the NBA’s most aggressive summers, headlined by the additions of Jaylen Brown and LeBron James, questions are no longer about VJ Edgecombe’s potential, but whether he’ll have enough opportunities to reach it.

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Four-time NBA champion Draymond Green argued that Edgecombe may be the player most affected by the Philadelphia 76ers’ blockbuster roster overhaul.

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“I think when you look at the biggest losers in this situation, it’s arguably VJ Edgecombe,” Green said on The Draymond Green Show.

Draymond Green also explained that Edgecombe’s role could reduce after averaging a prominent offensive workload during a strong season that saw him among the contenders for Rookie of the Year.

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“He coming back into his second year thinking like, ‘Yo, this is my chance. Take that jump.’ He kind of the fifth option.”

Green’s concerns join the debate that has surfaced since James chose Philadelphia. Several analysts have questioned how the Sixers will distribute possessions among five players who are used to handling the ball extensively, creating inevitable sacrifices across the roster.

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Not everyone, however, agrees that Edgecombe is headed for a setback.

Bleacher Report listed the former Baylor star among the biggest winners of James’ decision, arguing that while his shot attempts will likely decrease, playing alongside future Hall of Famers could accelerate his development through better spacing, easier scoring opportunities and meaningful postseason experience.

Furthermore, Liberty Ballers argued that Edgecombe’s off-ball shooting and athleticism make him an ideal complement to the Philadelphia 76ers’ new core, suggesting the attention drawn by James, Brown, Maxey and Embiid should create cleaner looks rather than stunt his growth.

VJ Edgecombe himself has shown little concern about sharing the floor with established stars. Earlier this summer, after initially being shocked by the Jaylen Brown trade, he welcomed Philadelphia’s pursuit of James, calling the opportunity to play alongside one of his childhood idols exciting after growing up watching his Miami Heat teams.

Whether Green’s prediction proves accurate may depend on how head coach Nick Nurse deploys his talent-rich roster. On paper, the 76ers possess one of the NBA’s deepest collections of star power. The challenge now is ensuring that Edgecombe’s long-term development isn’t sacrificed while the franchise chases an immediate championship.