Walker Kessler made immediate history in his Lakers debut, scoring 26 points on a perfect 12-of-12 shooting against the Warriors. That set the NBA record for most points without a missed field goal in a team debut during the shot-clock era, trailed only Wilt Chamberlain among Lakers perfect-shooting performances, and included 10 dunks, matching the franchise benchmark last reached by Shaquille O’Neal in 2003. However, the excitement surrounding his debut has since faded, with Lakers fans voicing their frustration over his performance against the Sacramento Kings.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Questions about Kessler’s consistency around the basket continue to grow. On Friday, he endured a frustrating stretch in the second quarter, missing multiple close-range opportunities within roughly a minute. The sequence quickly drew attention on social media, particularly given the expectations attached to his reported $130 million contract.

ADVERTISEMENT

At 9:51 in the fourth quarter, Walker Kessler missed a driving layup with Domantas Sabonis applying pressure and making the finish difficult. However, the next possession was far more concerning. At 9:12, the Lakers center used his strength to push Sabonis away and create separation, but despite having a much cleaner look, he failed to convert another driving layup. The problems continued over the following possessions.

Collin Sexton attempted to find Walker Kessler with a lob, but the big man could not finish. Fortunately, the ball fell to Matisse Thybulle, who made another attempt to feed Kessler. However, he once again failed to bring the pass under control.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thybulle eventually took the shot himself but missed. Walker Kessler collected the offensive rebound, giving himself another opportunity to score from close range. Yet, with 8:34 remaining, he missed another layup. That’s why the sequence that was approximately 60 seconds became frustrating to watch.

The new Lakers center had multiple chances to convert around the rim, including opportunities where his size and strength had already given him an advantage. Walker Kessler finished the first half with 6 points, 1 rebound, 1 steal and three blocks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another concerning stat was that the 25-year-old collected his third personal foul just before the first half ended. He picked up his fifth foul with 3:22 to go in the final frame. So, the clip of him missing multiple shots and layups frustrated fans.

Lakers fans not impressed by Walker Kessler

Walker Kessler’s finishing around the basket remains a concern, with his numbers highlighting inconsistency on attempts that should be converted at a higher rate. At the rim, Kessler has converted 63 of 86 attempts, shooting an impressive 73.3%. However, a closer look at his shot breakdown reveals a significant weakness in his finishing outside of dunks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kessler has made 45 of 48 dunk attempts (93.8%), but his lay-up numbers are considerably less convincing. Since his dunking numbers are great, fans urged him not to go for layups and to use his size to his advantage. “DUNK THE BALL YOU’RE 7 FEET”

ADVERTISEMENT

He has converted just 40 of 75 lay-ups, a 53.3% success rate. His other attempts offer little reassurance, with Kessler shooting 1-of-4 on hook shots and 2-of-5 on jump shots. The contrast between his elite dunk conversion and poor lay-up efficiency points to a clear issue.

“OK , Walker Kessler CANT SHOOT INSIDE 2 FEET. WTF is wrong with him. He can block, dunk but can’t shoot. It’s unfathomable consistently missing inside 2 feet uncontested!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Watching the clip on social media, another comment read, “More misses than traded dradt picks for him.” Clearly unhappy that the Lakers had to give four draft picks.

In fact, Rob Pelinka recently praised the Center before the Kings game.

“We’ve been elated. He’s done all the things we needed the most. He’s one of the top paint protectors in the NBA, rim protector as well. The things that don’t show up on the stat sheet, just the deterrent effect he has when the opponent offense is trying to get in the lane. And then just a double-double machine night in, night out. His consistency has really stood out, and again just such a high character guy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This assessment from Pelinka was recent, but Walker Kessler’s performance after left fans were frustrated, “130Ms and 2 first round picks for Walker Kessler is the perfect way to guarantee Luka retires with 0 rings. Shoutout Rob Pelinka.”

Another netizen was less sarcastic and rather direct. “What is the return policy on Walker Kessler? #Lakers.”

Even the Lakers center knew his performance tonight wasn’t his best. Los Angeles won 106-104, but even the head coach was not impressed with Walker Kessler.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I wasn’t playing physical. I wasn’t going up to dunk the ball, I was missing some touch around the rim. And then defensively, being undisciplined, jumping at stuff I don’t need to jump at. He definitely let into me, and it was good. I needed it. That’s what makes a good coach, knowing when guys need that and guys don’t.”

The 25-year-old said that conversation was important and was not afraid to accept some accountability. But fans had already made their assessment based on the second quarter display.