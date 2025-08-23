“Only Getting Started”: Stephen Curry Makes Major Announcement After Personal Milestone

If you think you already know the full Stephen Curry story, think again. For most, he’s the greatest shooter in NBA history, the face of a dynasty, and the player who completely changed the way basketball is played. But for those who have followed him closely, Curry’s story is about much more than just three-pointers and championships. It’s about resilience, faith, family, and an ever-growing commitment to giving back.

Now, at 37 years old, in the middle of preparing for his 17th NBA season, Curry has added yet another chapter to his remarkable journey, one that doesn’t involve draining shots from 30 feet but instead transforming the future for thousands of kids in Oakland.

And it all started with an Instagram post that caught the attention of fans, teammates, and the wider basketball world.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

On August 2025, Stephen Curry shared a celebratory post on Instagram that quickly went viral. The caption read: A big day for @eatlearnplay as we celebrate our 20th schoolyard build since launching the nonprofit. From the beginning, we have set out to make a real impact on youth in The Bay. Thanks to the incredible support from our partners, supporters, and volunteers, we’re proud to say we’ve done just that, and we’re only getting started. 💪🏽

The post featured a carousel of photos from Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation’s latest project,a renovated schoolyard that is part of the nonprofit’s ongoing mission to change lives in Oakland. For Curry, this wasn’t just another milestone. It was a declaration that his biggest work might actually be happening off the court.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wardell Curry (@stephencurry30) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Founded in 2019 by Stephen and Ayesha Curry, Eat. Learn. Play. focuses on three pillars: fighting childhood hunger, ensuring access to quality education, and creating safe spaces for kids to play. In just six years, the foundation has invested over $90 million into Oakland, delivered more than 25 million meals, and revitalized 17 schoolyards, 14 cafeterias, and 3 libraries across the city.

The 20th schoolyard build marked a turning point, underscoring the foundation’s “Whole Child, Whole School” approach. These revamped spaces aren’t just playgrounds; they’re community gardens, outdoor classrooms, and reading areas, designed to spark both joy and learning.

Stephen Curry’s announcement was the perfect reminder of how far Eat. Learn. Play. has come in such a short time.

Literacy Commitment: In 2024, the Currys pledged $25 million over five years to provide one-on-one tutoring for 10,000 Oakland students who are two or more grade levels behind in reading.

NBA All-Star Day of Service: Earlier this year, during NBA All-Star weekend, the foundation led a schoolyard transformation at East Oakland Pride Elementary, bringing in over 300 volunteers, including NBA stars and the Warriors themselves.

Christmas with the Currys: Their 12th annual event at Madison Park Academy in 2024 featured gifts, food, and a promise to renovate school libraries across the Oakland Unified School District starting in 2025.

The Eat. Learn. Play. Bus: A mobile hub that delivers 25,000 meals and 100,000 culturally affirming books each year to Oakland neighborhoods that need them most.

With partners like Kaiser Permanente, Under Armour, No Kid Hungry, Google, Chase, Rakuten, and others, the Currys have built a coalition that amplifies their vision. The recognition has followed too; this year, both Stephen and Ayesha were named to Time’s inaugural list of the most influential people in philanthropy.

The irony of Stephen Curry making such a huge off-court impact is that, once upon a time, the court itself wasn’t even guaranteed.

On the Call Her Daddy podcast earlier this month, Ayesha Curry admitted that when she first met Stephen, she didn’t know if basketball would even be his career path. “He said he wanted to be a high school basketball coach,” Ayesha revealed. She even advised him to stay at Davidson College instead of entering the 2009 NBA Draft. Of course, Curry ignored that advice, was drafted No. 7 by the Warriors, and the rest is history.

But that high school coaching dream? It never really went away. Davidson College recently named Curry an assistant general manager for basketball programs, a role that allows him to mentor young athletes while funding programs with the Curry-Berman Fund. His old coach Bob McKillop, who first spotted Curry’s resilience when he struggled badly at a scouting camp, has long believed those mentorship qualities would translate perfectly into coaching one day.

Stephen Curry the Player: Still Going Strong

While Curry continues to expand his influence off the court, he’s still very much at the top of his game on it. In the 2024-25 NBA season, his 16th in the league, he averaged 24.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 6 assists per game, good enough for All-NBA Second Team honors. On March 14, 2025, he became the first player in NBA history to reach 4,000 career three-pointers, hitting the milestone against the Sacramento Kings.

His shooting has revolutionized basketball, with NBA teams now attempting nearly 40% of their shots from beyond the arc compared to just 17% in 2000. Curry’s ability to hit pull-up threes, often from 30 feet and beyond, has redefined what’s possible for a point guard.

Even at 37, he’s not slowing down. Speaking to SiriusXM NBA Radio this summer, Curry made it clear what still motivates him: “A championship is literally the only thing I’m playing for at this point.”

None of this, the NBA legacy or the nonprofit empire, would exist without the strong foundation of Curry’s personal life. He and Ayesha met as teenagers in Charlotte, began dating in 2009, and married in 2011. They now have four children: Riley (13), Ryan (10), Canon (7), and Caius (1).

Ayesha has been candid about her struggles with fame early in their relationship and, more recently, postpartum recovery after the birth of their youngest child. She’s also been a driving force behind Eat. Learn. Play often describes how her creative vision complements Stephen’s logistical approach in running the foundation. Together, they’ve managed to build not just a family, but a network of businesses, from Unanimous Media to Ayesha’s Sweet July lifestyle brand, that extends their influence far beyond basketball.

USA Today via Reuters Jun 13, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) poses for a picture with his family in stadium after loosing to the Toronto Raptors game six of the 2019 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

Looking back, it’s hard not to marvel at how Stephen Curry became the icon he is today. Standing just 6-foot-2 and weighing 160 pounds in high school, he was overlooked by major programs. At Davidson, he struggled badly in his first scouting camp,air-balling shots, missing free throws, and turning the ball over. But what stood out was that he never stopped competing, never complained, and always supported his teammates.

That resilience, noticed by Bob McKillop, earned him the scholarship that launched his career. And that same resilience continues to define everything he does, whether breaking NBA records, winning Olympic gold in 2024, or building schoolyards for Oakland kids who might one day follow in his footsteps.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

When Stephen Curry posted those words, “we’re only getting started”, they carried weight. This wasn’t just about a single schoolyard project or even the 20th one. It was a statement of intent, a promise that his legacy won’t be limited to the NBA floor.

From his work ethic in training (weighted vest sprints, AI-assisted shooting analysis) to his philanthropy, from his role as “Dad” to his reputation as the greatest shooter ever, Curry’s story continues to unfold. And if there’s one thing his journey has taught us, it’s that doubting him is never a smart bet.