“Opportunity for Targeted Violence”: NYPD Raises Alarm Over High Risk During NBA Finals at MSG

Fifty-three years ago feels like a lifetime. It was also the last time the New York Knicks won an NBA title, back when Walt Frazier and Willis Reed ruled the Big Apple. Yet here the city is, bracing itself for wild celebrations as Mike Brown’s men stand just two wins away from ending that long drought. In fact, the anticipation has become so intense that authorities are taking extraordinary measures ahead of Game 3 at Madison Square Garden on Monday.

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The NYPD, in its assessment, pointed to unknown “malicious actors” who may use the occasion to create what it described as “an attractive opportunity for targeted violence or disruption,” according to documents obtained by ABC News.

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These concerns stemmed from a series of incidents surrounding watch parties outside Madison Square Garden. During celebrations following the Knicks’ Game 1 and Game 2 victories in San Antonio, dozens of fans were arrested. The alleged offenses ranged from disorderly conduct, with fans climbing poles and spilling into surrounding streets, to interfering with emergency responders and assaulting police officers in New York City.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani heavily condemned these on social media, tweeting, “The assault on an NYPD officer outside Madison Square Garden last night was unacceptable.

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“New Yorkers are rightfully excited about the Knicks‘ historic Finals run, and we want fans to celebrate this moment together. There is, however, no place for violence, and no tolerance for attacks on police officers. … The overwhelming majority of New Yorkers celebrated responsibly, and I urge everyone to continue doing so as the Finals return to New York,” he added.

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Those cases had officials debating whether the city should even let watch parties be held. Earlier in the postseason, permits were revoked before later being reinstated on a game-by-game basis.

NYPD Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch warned fans against “chaotic behaviour,” declaring the department will have zero tolerance for violence, especially against police officers during the Finals.

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However, not all planned watch parties will go ahead. The watch party directly outside MSG for Game 3 was canceled after the NYPD and the U.S. Secret Service coordinated security plans surrounding the attendance of President Donald Trump. They cited the need for a secure perimeter around the arena, as an outdoor gathering of thousands of fans could not be accommodated alongside presidential security operations.

The cancellation also led to additional measures, including a strict no-bag policy, TSA-style screening procedures, recommendations for fans to arrive at least two hours before tip-off, street closures, and expanded security zones around the arena. These measures will be strictly enforced after reports emerged that six people were stabbed at New York’s Penn Station on Sunday evening, with a suspect now in custody.

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That said, Mayor Mamdani has been supportive of fan celebrations throughout the playoffs when done properly. His office helped arrange alternate viewing locations, including one at Bryant Park, describing the watch parties as celebrations of the city itself. Earlier, he backed the continuation of citywide watch parties despite concerns about crowd behavior, even issuing a viral executive order “suspending bedtimes” for children during the NBA Finals.

“I hereby direct that bedtimes in the City of New York are repealed during the NBA Finals so that kids of all ages can root for their New York Knicks,” he said in a statement.

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What’s Next for the Knicks Ahead of the NBA Finals Game 3?

The Knicks have a 2-0 lead over the San Antonio Spurs heading into Game 3. And they will look to finish the job on home court.

However, on an organizational level, they are about to handle one of the most secured enviroments MSG has seen in recent years. Social media and chatter have begun to question whether the presence of President Trump could affect the atmosphere in and around the arena.

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Normally, the organization would count on a massive pregame buildup. Instead, the cancellation of the Plaza33 watch party and the listed security measures have left disgruntled fans concerned about the game-day experience. Trump will not be courtside during the game, as he will join owner James Dolan in his suite after his controversial decision to extend an invitation to the President.

Many feel that this distracts the Knicks and their fans from focusing all their energy and attention on what is arguably their most important game in two decades. But not everyone on the Knicks is too worried.

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From a basketball perspective, the Knicks’ focus will be to go out and play the brand of basketball that has fueled their 13-game winning streak. On Monday, they will look to extend it to 14 and take advantage of the Garden’s atmosphere, with or without President Trump in attendance.

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“He’ll just be there watching the game,” OG Anuboby said about President Trump this past weekend. “We’re going to go as usual, play our game. Try to win the game.”

A win would put the Knicks on the brink of a title, with Game 4 becoming a potential championship-clinching contest. However, if San Antonio wins, the attention will shift back to basketball rather than security and logistics. A comfortable 2-0 lead would suddenly look like a nervy 2-1 edge, with one more loss enough to level the series once again.