Orlando Magic vs Golden State Warriors Player Stats, Box Score and Game Recap (Dec 22) – 2025–26 NBA Season

The Orlando Magic arrived in the Bay to for a rematch with an old foe, Jimmy Butler. After the way the Warriors’ Florida trip went – a loss to Orlando, missing the next game, and losing to Miami – Jimmy was ready to shake things up. Both teams have had staggering runs lately.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Orlando Magic vs Golden State Warriors player stats and box score

ADVERTISEMENT

Orlando Magic

PLAYER MIN PTS FG 3PT FT REB AST TO STL BLK PF +/- STARTERS – – – – – – – – – – – Paolo Banchero #5 18 14 5-12 0-2 4-4 8 4 2 0 0 1 0 Wendell Carter Jr. #34 16 4 1-3 0-1 2-2 1 1 0 0 0 2 +2 Tyus Jones #2 15 7 2-4 1-1 2-2 2 2 1 2 0 0 +2 Desmond Bane #3 17 11 4-8 2-2 1-2 1 1 0 0 1 1 +4 Anthony Black #0 14 9 4-6 1-2 0-1 3 2 1 0 0 3 -1 BENCH MIN PTS FG 3PT FT REB AST TO STL BLK PF +/- Jonathan Isaac #1 5 1 0-2 0-1 1-2 2 0 0 1 0 0 -1 Noah Penda #93 8 2 1-1 0-0 0-0 4 0 0 0 0 3 +3 Goga Bitadze #35 7 0 0-2 0-0 0-0 3 0 1 0 1 1 -3 Jett Howard #13 8 2 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 2 1 0 0 2 -8 Jase Richardson #11 9 7 3-6 1-2 0-0 2 0 1 0 0 0 -3 Jamal Cain #8 – – – – – – – – – – – TEAM TOTAL – 57 21-45 5-11 10-13 26 12 7 3 2 13 –

Golden State Warriors

PLAYER MIN PTS FG 3PT FT REB AST TO STL BLK PF +/- STARTERS – – – – – – – – – – – Jimmy Butler III #10 16 16 5-6 0-0 6-7 2 2 0 0 1 0 -2 Draymond Green #23 14 5 2-3 0-1 1-3 7 1 0 0 0 1 +1 Quinten Post #21 10 0 0-2 0-2 0-0 4 2 0 0 0 3 -6 Stephen Curry #30 17 8 3-13 0-6 2-2 3 2 1 2 0 0 +1 Moses Moody #4 14 11 4-6 2-4 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1 +1 BENCH MIN PTS FG 3PT FT REB AST TO STL BLK PF +/- Trayce Jackson-Davis #32 4 2 1-1 0-0 0-0 1 0 0 0 0 0 +2 Gary Payton II #0 7 4 2-2 0-0 0-0 2 4 1 1 0 2 +3 De’Anthony Melton #8 9 4 1-3 0-1 2-2 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 Pat Spencer #61 6 0 0-3 0-1 0-0 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 Brandin Podziemski #2 14 8 3-4 1-2 1-2 2 3 2 0 1 1 +9 Will Richard #3 7 0 0-1 0-1 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 1 -4 Jonathan Kuminga #1 – – – – – – – – – – – Gui Santos #15 – – – – – – – – – – – Buddy Hield #7 – – – – – – – – – – – TEAM TOTAL – 58 21-44 3-18 13-17 22 15 5 4 2 10 –

Magic vs Warriors: Game summary and key moments

Contrary to their November 18 match, it was the Magic that was shorthanded with Jalen Suggs (bruised hip), Franz Wagner (sprained left ankle) and Moe Wagner (torn ACL) ruled out. This time it’s the Warriors who have depth, with Jimmy Butler and Stephen Curry.

It almost looked like it was going the same way as the last time. After trailing Magic for the first quarter, the Warriors bounced back and took a minor 58-57 lead at halftime.

Who are the top performers who stood out?

Jimmy Butler dipped into his old habit from his Miami days, tallying 16 points which were the highest by any player in the first half. But on Orlando’s side, Paolo Banchero came close with 14 points.

Who Underperformed Tonight?

Will Richard, Quinten Post, and Pat Spencer were surprisingly underwhelming having not scored a single point in the first half. It’s a sharp contrast from the decent productivity the Warriors youngsters showed at the start of the season.

But it was Wendell Carter Jr’s lack of points that was a shocker after having double digit games before tonight.