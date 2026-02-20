Orthopedic Doctor Flags Concerning Issue With Stephen Curry After Warriors Make Injury Announcement

Dec 12, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) runs back on defense against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

Dec 12, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) runs back on defense against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

While the Golden State Warriors fans are ready to welcome NBA ‘unicorn’ Kristaps Porzingis, one man who won’t be available for the Boston Celtics game is franchise superstar Stephen Curry. The veteran has missed his sixth straight game since January 30 as he continues rehab for patellofemoral pain syndrome. After the Dubs revealed Curry’s MRI results, it raised a red flag with UCSF School of Medicine orthopedic surgery professor Nirav Pandya.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“The bone bruising in the recent press release from the Warriors indicates a greater degree of inflammation / irritation that would help to explain the duration of Stephen Curry’s symptoms a bit more,” Dr. Pandya wrote on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Pandya reiterated that this type of injury has no “defined timeline.”

“In general, you’re trying to get rid of the pain and inflammation while optimizing the player’s ability to perform normally on the court,” Dr. Pandya said. “Each knee reacts differently based on what’s causing it and how much load is basically led to this inflammation occurring.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Warriors revealed the scan showed no structural damage and that Curry will be re-evaluated in 10 days. Head coach Steve Kerr initially said the team believed Curry’s knee issue wasn’t “anything major,” but he will now miss at least 10 games because of it.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Curry has already missed 17 games this season due to issues with his right quadriceps, ankle, and current runner’s knee. He’s averaging 27.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists over 39 games played this season.

The 37-year-old was last seen during All-Star weekend, interacting with analysts and reporters as part of the pre-game program on NBC. He did not take to the court (but did make a sick long-range shot) due to his ongoing recovery protocol. He was expected to return after the All-Star break, but the inflammation flare-ups are causing delays.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite Curry missing a few extra days as we approach the latter half of the season, history indicates that the Warriors veteran can still make a strong comeback.

ADVERTISEMENT

How NBA stars have played through knee problems and what it indicates

Jumper’s knee (pain directly below the kneecap) and Runner’s knee (pain around or behind the kneecap) have challenged quite a few NBA stars in their 30s. However, data suggest that recovery rates are high with load management and proper rehab. An impact study of 46 NBA players published on the National Library of Medicine portal found that 100% of players returned to play, often maintaining or exceeding prior performance in the long term.

NBA fans will recall that the legendary Dwyane Wade battled chronic right knee patellar tendinitis and bone bruises during the Miami Heat’s playoff run in 2013. The 13-time NBA All-Star required 8+ hours of pregame therapy, and his knee was drained just so he could play in Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Getty LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 04: Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers and Dwayne Wade #3 of the Miami Heat share a laugh in the fourth quarter at Staples Center on December 4, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. The Lakers defeated the Heat 108-107. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

Another popular name who faced knee complications after an Achilles tear was the great Kobe Bryant. At 34, ‘The Black Mamba’ was dealing with consecutive knee and ankle issues from over-exertion, but he rehabbed aggressively, playing 66 games in his final year in the league before retiring in 2016.

Today, Curry finds himself on a similar path as he dreams of his fifth NBA ring with his beloved Dubs. His history of bouncing back from ankle woes and recent quad strains signals a strong path to return. However, fans will have their fingers crossed to see the sharpshooter take center stage with a potential return date on March 2 against the Los Angeles Clippers.