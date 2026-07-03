Orthopedic Expert Addresses Concerns Over Walker Kessler’s Injury Down the Line: “Not Going to Lose”

For years, Kobe Bryant chose to live with the pain. When he first tore his right labrum in 2003, surgery was never an option. It took another injury in the same shoulder against the New Orleans Pelicans in 2015 for him to finally undergo the procedure. Lamar Odom followed a similar path, playing through a torn left labrum before surgery in 2007. History shows this injury does not have to define a player. That is exactly why Walker Kessler could be arriving as a completely transformed force for the Los Angeles Lakers.

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Andy Kamenetzky shared on Locked On Lakers that while he was filling in on Mason and Ireland on 710 ESPN, he had a word with orthopedic expert Dr. Robert Klapper. Kamenetzky shared the doctor’s view on Kessler’s condition. “He said, ‘The recovery, you need to let the scar of the repair take place. Then the phase is range of motion. Then the phase is strength’,” the host shared. “‘But what’s wonderful about that injury and that surgery is we are really good at fixing that problem.'”

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Kamenetzky further added, “And Walker Kessler, he suffered that injury way back in college at Auburn. So if you think Walker Kessler was good with Utah, oh my God, we’re about to see a better version of Walker Kessler we’ve seen before because he’s fixed. This will not become a problem down the line. He’s going to be as strong as ever. He’s going to be motivated. It’s an upper extremity injury, so it means he’s not going to lose any aerobic conditioning.”

Imago Oct 16, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) smiles after making a great play during the first half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images

Now, Walker Kessler‘s 2025-26 campaign came to an abrupt end in November 2025. The Utah Jazz announced that their center was going to miss the rest of the season with a left shoulder injury. The team confirmed he would undergo surgery in Los Angeles to repair a labral tear. Before that setback, Kessler was averaging 14.4 points on 70.3% shooting, 10.8 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks while knocking down 6-for-8 from deep, after making only 11-for-56 across his first three seasons.

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Meanwhile, Dr. Klapper’s diagnosis of the 24-year-old’s condition is highly valuable. With more than four decades of experience, he is one of the most respected orthopedic surgeons in California. Dr. Klapper specializes in joint replacement and sports medicine at Cedars-Sinai Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine in West Hollywood. Therefore, his analysis is likely pointing towards one thing.

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The Lakers are going to get the best version of Walker Kessler

Right after LeBron James’ exit from the Los Angeles Lakers, the front office started making a move. For a long time now, they had their eyes fixed on Walker Kessler. On Wednesday, the Utah Jazz traded him to LA in a sign-and-trade agreement. Kessler agreed to a 4-year, $130 million deal.

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Across four seasons in the NBA, Kessler has appeared in 201 games. He has a career average of 9.5 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 1.2 assists. Meanwhile, Kessler’s shooting split is 68.1/26.6/54.5. Walker Kessler will give the Lakers the interior presence they have been searching for. Alongside Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, he can protect the rim, finish around the basket, and thrive without needing the ball. In return, Los Angeles is fully committed to this core, making its defensive identity and overall chemistry more important than ever.

So, the Lakers finally got their missing piece. And it’s only a matter of time before we get to see what Walker Kessler brings to the table for them.