Orthopedic Expert Pinpoints Key Concern for Stephen Curry’s “Runner’s Knee” Amid Warriors Injury Update

Stephen Curry may be sidelined with “runner’s knee,” but according to orthopedic expert Nirav Pandya, the real issue isn’t the diagnosis itself – it’s how unpredictable the recovery process can be. By now, it’s clear that Stephen Curry won’t be playing against the Boston Celtics on Thursday. The runner’s knee or patellofemoral pain syndrome will once again keep the Golden State Warriors superstar out. All of these precautions are to ensure a smoother, faster recovery.

Yet there are a few concerning points that Curry and Co. are dealing with. Dr. Nirav Pandya tweeted on Wednesday, throwing light on those parts.

“Runner’s knee” recovery is less predictable than an ankle sprain or a broken bone.

Healing isn’t linear and largely depends on how the athlete feels.

Discomfort arises from irritation in the front structures of the knee.

Rushing back too early can trigger flare-ups.

Allowing extra recovery initially helps prevent setbacks and supports a safer return to play.

These observations bring back Stephen Curry‘s pre-All-Star break statement about his condition. “You have to try to get rid of all the inflammation and pain,” Curry said. “It’s something we still have to monitor and injury-manage, but it’s something where, if I come back too early, it could flare up.”

Now again, a pressing comes to everyone’s mind. And that is: Can PFPS lead to early retirement? Well, the most straightforward answer is no. The condition doesn’t usually force a player into early retirement.

Runner’s knee, also called patellar tendinopathy, causes pain in the kneecap from overuse and is common in high-impact sports like basketball. It usually improves with rest, physical therapy, and strengthening exercises. Athletes often return fully in 4 to 6 weeks, or sometimes up to 4 to 6 months. Related conditions, such as patellar tendinopathy, saw 100% of 46 NBA players return to play with no loss in performance or career length, and many had longer careers than controls.

High-minute players averaging 28 or more minutes per game with high efficiency ratings face a higher risk of workload-related injury. However, post-injury stats generally normalize over time. Knee injuries can cause ongoing pain in 72% of players until retirement, yet most continue their careers successfully. Surgery is rare for PFPS, and proper rehabilitation prevents recurrence while supporting sustained high-level play.

Coming back to the Golden State Warriors. They have a thin rotation for Thursday’s big game against the Celtics. Without Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler in the lineup, the team will play with 10 players, as Seth Curry is also out with sciatica. However, there is good news: Kristaps Porzingis.

Kristaps Porzingis could suit up for the Warriors amid Curry’s absence

KP has played only 17 games this season due to illness and Achilles tendinitis. However, following Wednesday’s scrimmage, the 7’2″ Latvian appeared before the media with hope. Kristaps Porzingis is adapting to the Warriors’ way of life. He likes the offence and the simplicity, and the freedom. However, he is undoubtedly going to feel “Weird” facing his former team, the Boston Celtics, on Feb 19.

“It’s going to be cool seeing all the guys again and just going out there and playing, hoping and just letting them enjoy it,” KP added. Now, the media asked him if he was sure about Thursday. “I don’t know how much I can say, but…” That wasn’t hesitation. It was that hope he carries, and the fire that is fueling his significant return. “Yeah, questionable, but feeling good and ready to go.”

With Curry sidelined, players like Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody, and Draymond Green will take on expanded roles. They’ll need to maintain offensive flow and anchor the defense. Podziemski and Moody are projected as key starters.

Both bring scoring and perimeter shooting, as recent lineups have shown. Draymond Green’s playmaking becomes even more critical now. His defensive anchoring will be essential, especially if paired with KP.

If he debuts, even in limited minutes, he could bolster frontcourt matchups. The Warriors’ success hinges on Podziemski and Moody sustaining efficiency. This allows Green to focus on disrupting Boston’s stars.

Without that efficiency, fatigue could doom Golden State. The Celtics are a resilient team, and the Warriors will need every advantage they can get. And Gary Payton II, Will Richard, and Quinten Post will see some time off the bench.

Amid all setbacks, the 8th seed of the West will tread through the tricky waters of the league. It is going to be difficult without Stephen Curry, whose presence elevates the team’s win chances to 59%. However, Kristaps Porzingis’ return could become the catalyst for a change that the team is searching for; who knows?