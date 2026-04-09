Orthopedic Specialist Drops Bad Victor Wembanyama’s Injury Update as MVP Dream Hangs in Balance

Something about Victor Wembanyama and the last leg of the regular season just doesn’t sit well. This time last year, deep vein thrombosis took the French prodigy away. And this time, a latest rib injury is glaring at the 22-year-old’s MVP dreams. The San Antonio Spurs’ phenom’s test reports say he has a severe rib bruise in his left rib. However, there are no signs of fracture or cartilage damage. Yet, nothing about this setback is good.

Spurs insider Dusty Garza spoke to an Orthopedic Specialist and another Sports Medicine Physician in LA. They said, “Wemby might only sit out for a few days but could realistically face missing up to two weeks.” They also said, “If it were not a pro athlete with full-time attention from medical and training staff, like Wembanyama, this is typically a 3–6 week injury.”

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At the same time, the team doctors are waiting until his pain is under control before letting him play again. Wemby needs to be able to breathe properly and move without too much discomfort. Once that happens, he can return to the court, but with extra protection. He will likely wear a padded vest or flak jacket to protect the injured area and prevent further damage while playing. “Historically, isolated rib injuries cost NBA players an average of about 10 to 14 days (roughly 6 games),” the insider added.

It started with a jolt on April 6. Victor Wembanyama collided with the Philadelphia 76ers’ Paul George while pushing a fast break, hit the floor hard, and instantly grabbed his ribs. Soon after, he walked back to the locker room, leaving a quiet worry behind. However, Wemby returned with 6:49 left in the half and even checked back in. In that short stretch, he dropped eight points and grabbed two rebounds.

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But the moment of relief faded quickly. With just 44.3 seconds before halftime, his night ended again. Within minutes, the team ruled him out with a left rib contusion. Insider, Chris Haynes, later shared encouraging news: a clean MRI, no serious long-term damage. For now, Wembanyama remains day-to-day, balancing recovery with a hopeful return.

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Meanwhile, the injury puts his MVP case at risk. The star has already appeared in 63 regular-season games. This means he has to show up in two more games to reach the 65-game threshold to even be a part of the conversation. Besides, the 22-year-old, with no prior playoff experience, is still getting used to the quicker tempo and limited breaks of postseason basketball. Further injury setback could throw off that adjustment even more, interrupting his rhythm at a crucial time.

At the same time, the San Antonio Spurs continue to play the long game, leaning into careful load management with Victor Wembanyama. Earlier, a left calf strain kept him out for weeks, and now, right ankle soreness still lingers. Even so, their plan stays firm: the player’s health is a priority. Moreover, Wemby was ruled out on Wednesday against Portland despite a doubtful tag. Now, across 63 games, Wembanyama has averaged 24.8 points, 11.5 rebounds, and a league-best 3.1 blocks, though eligibility remains key.

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Meanwhile, ESPN’s Shams Charania also shared concerning updates on the Alien’s rib injury earlier on Thursday.

Shams Charania’s report on Victor Wembanyama’s injury

Now, you see, Victor Wembanyama had a health scare last season. The medics diagnosed him with DVT. The same blood-clotting medical condition that ended NBA legend Chris Bosh’s career. Therefore, when Wemby’s rib injury update arrived, everyone felt a moment of alarm.

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Meanwhile, ESPN’s senior insider, Shams Charania, said, “Tests showed a bad bruise to his rib, and that can impact his breathing, so he is day-to-day. There’s confidence that Victor Wembanyama will be able to play at least one of these final two games, as soon as Friday against the Dallas Mavericks at home.” He doubled down, “The Spurs and Victor Wembanyama are confident he’ll be able to do so, potentially on Friday.”

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Imago Apr 1, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) stands on the court before the start of the game against the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

On the other hand, medical expert Dr. Jesse Morse outlined five potential rib injuries that the French big man could be dealing with. First, a simple rib bruise. Then, cartilage damage. Next, a rib fracture. It could also be a fracture combined with cartilage injury. Finally, the most serious is a fracture paired with lung involvement.

So, everything depends on Victor Wembanyama’s recovery pace. The faster he heals, the quicker he’ll return to the court. However, it doesn’t look like the Spurs are going to risk it all just to have the prodigy on the floor. If things go accordingly, Wemby could miss at least 6 games. Otherwise, at least two weeks of rest and rehab.