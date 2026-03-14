Orthopedic Surgeon Says Stephen Curry’s Return Could Take “Several Months” After Steve Kerr Update

The Golden State Warriors’ hopes for a late-season surge were dealt a sobering reality check this week. Diehard Dubs were hoping the team remains in play-in contention for Stephen Curry to return and lead them the rest of the way. However, Steve Kerr provided a cautious update on Stephen Curry’s recovery. Experts’ opinion further plunges the franchise cornerstone’s return into doubt.

Curry, who has already missed 15 consecutive games due to runner’s knee and bone bruising, remains without a firm return date as the team prepares for a critical East Coast road swing. Ahead of the game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Kerr admitted he is still unsure if the 37-year-old superstar will even join the team for their upcoming six-game trip.

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“Speaking pregame, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said he’s not yet sure if Stephen Curry — out the last 15 games plus at least five more with runner’s knee — will accompany Golden State on its upcoming six-game trip,” reported Warriors beat writer Sam Gordon.

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Amid these statements from the team, Dr. Nirav Pandya, a leading orthopedic surgeon and Professor at UCSF, took to social media to explain the medical hurdles facing the two-time MVP. “From what the team is reporting, this is consistent with what you can see with patellofemoral syndrome / bone bruising in an older athlete,” Dr. Pandya noted.

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He further explained, “It can sometimes take several months for athletes to become completely pain-free when dealing with this condition. Placing a soon to be 38-year-old player onto the court with residual symptoms both can risk his ability to perform on the court as well could lead to a larger secondary injury.”

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The uncertainty surrounding Curry’s presence on the flight to New York underscores the delicate nature of his rehabilitation. If it really takes ‘several months’ as the MD states, we might not look at Curry’s return until the next season.

Warriors take cautious approach with Stephen Curry

Given the risk of a secondary injury and extending the recovery, the Warriors are taking a hyper-cautious approach with Stephen Curry’s injury. Kerr and the team’s injury reports indicate they aren’t rushing to bring him back and salvage the season. This approach ties in with the Warriors’ long-term vision for their franchise cornerstone.

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With the team fell below the .500 mark and fighting for a Play-In tournament spot, the temptation to rush Curry back is high. However, insiders suggest the organization is looking far beyond the 2026 postseason.

According to Warriors insider, Anthony Slater, the team’s internal dialogue has shifted toward protecting Curry’s health for his final seasons. “Next season has become THE season in this final Steph Era and I don’t think at all [the Warriors] want to jeopardize that,” Slater reported. He added that there is a deep-seated fear that returning prematurely could lead to a catastrophic re-injury that would effectively end Curry’s career prematurely.

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The Warriors (32-33) have struggled significantly in Curry’s absence, losing 10 of their last 15 contests. While Curry has reportedly advanced to individual on-court workouts, he hasn’t progressed to full team workouts. With re-evaluation set for late March, fans in the Bay Area are bracing for the possibility that they may not see No. 30 back in game action until April. Or worse, not at all if the team falls out of playoff contention.