Orthopedic Surgeon Sounds Alarm on Stephen Curry’s “Tricky” Knee Injury as Warriors Face Uncertainty

Jan 30, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) stands on the court during a break in the action against the Detroit Pistons in the third quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

After losing to the Boston Celtics, Steve Kerr resonated with the millions of Warriors fans. Everybody wants Stephen Curry back. But the head coach revealed “he just needs more time”. A further re-evaluation proved that it’s going to be longer. The four-time NBA champion and former Finals MVP will be checked up again after ten days. Curry’s injury, diagnosed as a runner’s knee, requires such caution.

Dr. Nirav Pandya noted that recovery for patellofemoral syndrome isn’t “linear”. It means there isn’t any set of rehab or recovery that will help improve Curry’s knee. Everything comes down to rest, as it’s an ailment that occurs from extended activity and overexertion.

In his breakdown, Pandya wrote, “This is not surprising given the tricky nature of patellofemoral syndrome (with bone bruising as reported by the team). Unlike other conditions, the recovery is not linear. As it largely stems from overuse, pushing too quickly can lead to a flare up and more time missed”.

Stephen Curry has already missed the last ten games for the Warriors while recovering from his injury. His last game came on January 30, against the Detroit Pistons. That’s the game where the Baby Face Assassin chose to play through his knee discomfort for the sake of the Warriors.

With the current update, the Warriors will be without their ace for at least the next five games. Stephen Curry has been an effervescent force for the Bay this season. He’s averaging 27.2 points, his highest mark since 2023. In the current stretch without the franchise cornerstone, the Warriors have gone 4-6.

Steve Kerr’s headaches continue to grow

Without Stephen Curry, everything changes for the Warriors. But the team hasn’t had the continuity to find their identity since his absence. Steve Kerr believes he needs to do more for Draymond Green. Particularly, with their pick-and-roll combination taken away, the veteran forward has struggled to make an offensive mark.

Furthermore, health isn’t supporting the Warriors. Stretch center Kristaps Porzingis has only appeared for them once. He is now expected to miss a fifth straight game with an illness since making his Warriors debut. And the team’s morale has clearly taken a hit.

Over the last ten games, the Warriors rank 21st in three-point percentage. They are also recording a -4.4 net differential. From fighting for a place in the top six, the Warriors are staring at possibly dropping to the 10 seed if the worst comes to pass.

They are still relatively safe with a 31-19 record. However, with a game against the Clippers next, that outcome could really change things. Furthermore, the Portland Trail Blazers also expect All-Star Deni Avdija to return soon after missing four straight games with a lower back strain. In short, the teams right below the Warriors have a lifeline to rescue their season.

The Warriors are watching their burn away and can’t do anything about it. A path through the Play-In tournament would be tougher. But the more concerning impact is Stephen Curry having to play a greater number of games and with more vigor when he does return. With the caution being exercised, there shouldn’t be any re-injury concerns going forward.

Yet, at 37, the Warriors can’t just bank on Curry to be the hero. Their young core needs to deliver more consistently. Additionally, the Warriors will also pray for Porzingis to have a consistent role once their franchise legend returns to the floor.

Do you think the Warriors can manage to stay out of trouble until Curry returns? Let us know your views in the comments below.