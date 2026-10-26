“Our Crap Stinks”: Mike Brown Blasts Knicks as Jalen Brunson Sends Important Locker Room Message to Teammates

Three games into the new season, and the defending champion New York Knicks are still searching for their first victory. Sunday night’s 111-102 defeat against the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden marked their third straight loss. A terrible fourth-quarter collapse left the home crowd in silence, watching a team that looks completely different from the squad that won it all just a few months ago.

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Inside the press room, head coach Mike Brown did not hold back his anger. A few doors down in the locker room, captain Jalen Brunson took a calmer path, calling on his teammates to stay united before this early crisis gets out of hand.

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“The biggest thing is to continue to coach them and/or tell them the truth,” Brown said during his post-game media session. He insisted that championship rings from last season do not guarantee easy wins today.

“When we play well, like I told them just now, I said, ‘Hey, we were great transition in the second half.’ You know, we were. But now we got to continue trying to embrace the little things, and we got to make sure we’re doing it in practice so it has carryover into the game. I mean, I’ll really jump their a– if I see the effort not there. You know, because to me that’s a whole different thing.”

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Imago Credits: Imagn

Brown then delivered the direct reality check that caught everyone’s attention.

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“If we’re trying and trying the right way, sometimes you got to fight through stuff like this to get yourself on track. But games like this will tell us that, like I said before, our crap stinks. You know, it does. And we’re the only ones that can do something about it. There’s no light switch that we can just turn on and think we’re gonna go win ballgames. Nobody’s gonna give us anything. So we have to be better with the little things until we start shooting the ball well.”

Mike Brown highlighted the little things that need fine-tuning. It’s something that even Jalen Brunson addressed later. Brown’s anger was fully justified by what happened on the floor. The Knicks held a 10-point lead heading into the fourth quarter, with 9 minutes and 20 seconds remaining, only to surrender 40 points at the end while committing eight costly turnovers. Orlando outran and outworked New York when the game was on the line.

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Away from the cameras, Jalen Brunson gathered the group for a captain’s talk. “Control what you can control; focus on the little details that may seem small but are going to impact winning. Most importantly, let’s do it together. One thing I’ve said throughout the entire training camp, and honestly to this day, is we’re going to see who we are within the first couple of weeks of the season. So we’re hitting adversity now and happy good from.”

The defeat was not an isolated late-game failure. The Knicks also lost to Philadelphia and Boston to open the season, leaving the reigning champions at 0-3. They are the first defending NBA champions to begin a season with three consecutive losses since the 2011-12 Dallas Mavericks.

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Behind the scenes, the early struggles are not completely shocking. After a few offseason roster tweaks and adjusting to new rotation pieces, New York is still trying to find its defensive identity. Chemistry takes time to click, even for champions, but three games of blown leads prove that the learning curve is steeper than most people and the players expected.

Even with the collapse, the team did show flashes of offensive rhythm. The big three combined for 72 points, and that kind of firepower is something the Knicks will lean on heavily through the long grind of the regular season.

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If New York drops Tuesday’s game and slips to 0-4, the early panic button in the locker room will turn into real pressure from the front office. A slow start in a brutal Eastern Conference means every blown lead now could come back to haunt their playoff seeding down the road.