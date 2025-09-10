Overwhelming Support for Bronny James at LeBron James’ Expense After Viral Moment

Bronny James has only been playing golf for four months, but his rapid improvement has already captured attention on social media. The young star recently showcased his swing in a viral video, demonstrating a natural form and poise that belie his short time in the sport.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The video comes amid a surge of interest in the James family’s golfing pursuits, with many noting how Bronny’s early proficiency contrasts with his father, LeBron James’s, ongoing attempts to refine his own swing. Bronny’s performance has become a talking point, highlighting the next generation’s adaptability to new sports.

In the viral clip, golf YouTuber Grant Horvat asks Bronny, “So you’ve only been playing 4 months?” After Bronny confirms it and takes the shot, Horvat reacts in shock: “That’s gonna work.” Bronny casually responds, “That’ll do.” The brief exchange captures both the ease of Bronny’s form and the surprise of onlookers at how quickly he has developed his swing.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This moment comes shortly after LeBron James faced scrutiny for his own golf swing, which has been widely criticized online. Stephen Curry joked about LeBron’s form, saying, “I’m an amateur swing coach. I feel like I always help somebody else with their swing, even though I probably don’t know what I’m talking about. But he seems like a very good project to have for sure.” Other NBA stars have also playfully mimicked LeBron’s swings, turning the elder James’ attempts into a running joke on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SportsCenter (@sportscenter) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The difference in skill has sparked conversations about the James family’s sporting legacy. Observers note that while LeBron’s dedication to golf is admirable, Bronny’s natural swing at just four months into the sport has become the highlight of social media discussions, even prompting playful commentary comparing father and son. Fans and peers alike have marveled at Bronny’s swing, with many suggesting he could already give his dad lessons, further fueling the lighthearted comparisons.

AD

Bronny James Steals the Fan Spotlight

Social media erupted after Bronny’s golf swing went viral, with fans expressing amazement at how quickly he’s picked up the sport. In just four months, he displayed a combination of technique, timing, and composure that many seasoned golfers take years to develop. One fan, reflecting on decades of experience, remarked that “I’ve been playing golf for nearly 30 years and his swing is pure pure,” highlighting the attention to detail Bronny already possesses and how exceptional his early progress is.

Observers were quick to imagine the potential of father-son practice sessions. Many noted that Bronny could refine his father’s technique, with one fan saying, “he’s got a great swing, he should work with pops some,” capturing the excitement of seeing a shared family dynamic translate into tangible skill on the green.

Athleticism and natural talent were also emphasized, with fans tying Bronny’s abilities to his lineage. As one social media user put it, “he is his father’s child,” a testament to the hard work and competitive drive that seem evident in Bronny’s golf abilities, and how it sets him apart even at this early stage.

Some viewers expressed disbelief at how quickly Bronny progressed. One fan joked, “yeah no he lied that ain’t no 4 month swing 😂,” showing just how impressive his swing appeared for someone so new to the game. The comment highlighted the sense of awe surrounding his early achievements.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Playful rivalry between Bronny and LeBron was another common theme, with fans joking that the son could already outclass the father on the golf course. One commenter wrote, “he should teach his dad 😂😂,” imagining Bronny guiding LeBron through proper technique while showcasing his own developing mastery.

Finally, many concluded that Bronny’s early skill might surpass his father’s, with one fan noting he was “already better than his dad.” The sentiment reflected admiration for Bronny’s quick rise in a new sport and curiosity about how far he could go, especially under the spotlight of being LeBron James’ son.