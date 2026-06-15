Owner James Dolan’s Unusual ‘No S*x’ Request to Knicks Stars Unveiled by Insider After NBA Finals

Overcoming a historic 29-point deficit, enduring brutal physical play, and much more, that was how the New York Knicks ended their 53-year championship drought. And yes, it took a massive effort to get there, but the storylines emerging from the title run are perhaps not what fans expected. First, there was Mitchell Robinson’s strange coincidence of catching snakes before a playoff game against the Hawks and again before Game 5 against the Spurs, both of which resulted in Knicks victories. Now, another surprising BTS story involving owner James Dolan has come to light.

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According to NBA insider Ian Begley, Knicks owner Dolan addressed the team ahead of its generational playoff run. Speaking for a few minutes in the locker room, he emphasized the importance of sacrifice during the 10-week postseason journey. He reportedly spoke about the opportunity in front of the players and what it would take to achieve success, where the message centered on giving something up for the sake of the team. However, Dolan’s address came with a humorous twist.

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Apparently, the Knicks’ owner jokingly urged his players to avoid fornication for 10 weeks.

While the idea may have drawn laughs, the underlying message seemed to have worked its magic. Starting with a disappointing 1-2 run against the Hawks, the Knicks went on a 13-game winning streak, sweeping the Sixers and Cavs in the process. And when it came to the games against the Spurs, they almost entered ‌halftime facing a deficit in every Finals game. At one point, the deficit was as high as 29 points. But in the second half, no lead felt safe.

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Furthermore, it turned out to be one of the most memorable postseasons in Knicks history, delivering the franchise its first championship in more than 50 years on June 14.

And James Dolan’s unusual methods didn’t stop with the pre-playoffs address. He did it again during the postseason.

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Following the Knicks’ thrilling Game 1 victory over the Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals, where they tracked down a 22-point deficit, Dolan visited the locker room. He had reportedly lifted his shirt to reveal a scar from his bypass surgery, and, according to Begley, Dolan didn’t need his team to give him any more heart trouble.

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Anyway, it reflected how invested the organization had become in lifting the trophy. Everyone shared a single goal. And Dolan’s request for sacrifice and commitment helped set the tone for the team.

Following James Dolan, Coach Mike Brown also addressed the team

The unconventional approaches didn’t just end with James Dolan. Coach Mike Brown took a bold move, too.

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Before the postseason got underway, Brown met individually with each member of the starting lineup and listened to their concerns. Once through with those conversations, he brought the starters together for a meeting and addressed the issues to clear the air.

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Ian Begley noted that such an approach is rare in an era of passive aggression and social media meltdowns.

The impact was clearly reflected on the floor, as the Knicks had a net rating of +11.4 since the meeting, which was hovering around +1.5 in the regular season. Above all, Jalen Brunson’s dad and Knicks assistant coach, Rick Brunson, credited Mike Brown’s meeting as a crucial part of the team’s success.

Moreover, the players rose to the occasion individually. Karl-Anthony Towns had different responsibilities throughout the postseason. He embraced small assignments and stuck to his business. He also carried the weight of his mother’s passing throughout the run. He lost her in 2020 due to complications from COVID-19.

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On the other end, Jalen Brunson stood as the beacon of the team’s mindset. Despite the lead in the series, he treated every game as a fresh challenge. And at the Frost Bank Center, he even scored 45 points to help the Knicks close out the Spurs. The Knicks big man, Mitchell Robinson, even credited Brunson’s mindset, work ethic, and energy behind the team’s success.

With collective effort, the result was a championship. It was built not just on talent, but also trust, sacrifice, and commitment.