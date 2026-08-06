Owner Tom Dundon Faces $1 Billion Risk Over Trail Blazers Moving Out of Portland, per Reports

As the Portland Trail Blazers count down to a tense face-off with their city and beloved franchise, the future of the Team has reached a critical crossroads. Negotiations over a proposed $600 million overhaul of the Moda Center will resume on August 12. But there’s a lot more that hangs in the balance. Right when Rip City is enraged with Blazers execs hinting about relocating the team, a daunting financial deterrent looms over the Blazers’ new ownership group: a potential relocation fee that could approach $1 billion.

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The landmark $4.25 billion acquisition in March 2026 by Dallas billionaire Tom Dundon and his investment group ended nearly four decades of Allen family stewardship. However, the honeymoon period was short-lived. The City of Portland and Multnomah County weigh whether to commit public funds to keep the franchise rooted in the Pacific Northwest for the next 20 years.

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However, things have not been progressing smoothly. Portlanders have been extremely upset with the president of Blazers’ business operations, Dewayne Hankins calling the city a “stagnant” market, sparking fears that the team could be relocated.

A Trail Blazers official recently suggested that if the new ownership decides to pack up and move the franchise out of Portland, the NBA could assess a relocation fee creeping toward the ten-figure mark. While a $1 billion price tag is massive for a $4 billion team, the actual financial risk contains significant nuances.

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It mostly depends on how the league’s Board of Governors views Portland’s market viability versus another one. That’s why locals have been increasingly concerned about Hankins’ comments.

A Trail Blazers spokesperson declined to comment on relocation specifics to Oregon Live, noting that the organization remains focused on negotiating a new long-term lease and that commenting further would require pure speculation. Meanwhile, sports business experts emphasize that the NBA strongly prefers franchise stability.

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“The extent to which a team can prosper going forward in its existing market will be weighed heavily as leagues generally prefer to keep teams in existing markets rather than incur the highly public and costly process of relocation,” David M. Carter, principal of The Sports Business Group, explained. “If Dundon can prove that the city has fallen short, his pathway to moving will become far easier.”

As local reportage has shown, Rip City has grown confused and frustrated with the Blazers’ administration. While the city is close to approving the funding, the team hasn’t provided plans about the renovation.

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The recent comments from the team in city council sit-downs have made fans feel that the Blazers are laying the groundwork for the league to evaluate Portland’s market viability.

Yet, Hankins recently sent an email blast asking fans to show support for the team on August 12. While it looks a lot like the Supersonics’ relocation to Oklahoma City in 2008, there are very specific parameters that the NBA must meet for such a move.

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NBA Constitution could determine if Trail Blazers stay in Portland

Under the NBA’s constitution, any team seeking to relocate must first secure formal approval from the league’s Board of Governors. The constitution outlines specific criteria evaluators must consider before granting a move, including fan support, corporate backing, regional income levels, population growth, the local “business environment,” and the “size, quality and location” of the team’s venue.

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If the league approves a move, it will set a “reasonable” relocation fee designed to match the economic upside of the new destination market. “Essentially, you have to pay an amount commensurate with what the league believes to be the value of the new market,” Carter noted.

Historically, league relocation penalties have been tied directly to franchise valuations. Brandli Stitzel, an associate professor of economics at West Texas A&M University, told the media that previous relocation fees, such as those paid by the Oklahoma City Thunder, New Orleans Pelicans, and Memphis Grizzlies, typically ranged from 10% to 20% of each franchise’s total value.

Applying those historical percentages to the Trail Blazers’ $4.25 billion purchase price would yield a relocation fee between $425 million and $850 million.

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Yet Stitzel warned, “Some league observers have speculated it could approach $1 billion, though the NBA has never disclosed the methodology it would use.”

These teams relocated over a decade ago. NBA teams have grown to record-breaking valuations, with the Celtics selling for $7 billion and the Lakers for $10 billion.

The entry fees for the new expansion teams in Seattle and Las Vegas are also valued at a minimum of $8 billion. Given the explosion of modern sports franchise valuations, industry analysts warn that historical precedents may understate the current cost.

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However, there is a critical catch. The NBA constitution grants the Board of Governors wide latitude to reduce or adjust the relocation fee if they believe moving the team strengthens the league as a whole.

If Dundon successfully convinces fellow governors that Portland’s economic climate, corporate landscape, or local political friction limit the franchise’s growth, the league could theoretically charge a penalty much lower than that $1 billion.

Recent comments from media analysts like Bill Simmons have fueled fan anxieties that Dundon might view purchasing the Blazers for $4.25 billion as a discounted alternative to paying an estimated $7 billion to $8 billion fee for a Las Vegas expansion team (Dundon was reportedly interested in Vegas before).

League insiders have already floated destinations like Kansas City as potential landing spots if negotiations in Oregon break down completely.

Even so, experts warn that expecting the league to forgive the relocation fee entirely is unrealistic.

“The NBA’s Board of Governors has broad discretion over relocation decisions and fees, so a reduction or waiver is theoretically possible,” Stitzel noted. “That said, there’s no historical precedent for a fee being waived, and in my view it would be surprising if it happened here.”

As the August 12 deadline for a preliminary Moda Center term sheet approaches, Dundon’s front office faces a clear choice: strike a deal with local government leaders or risk a unprecedented $1 billion battle with the NBA’s board.