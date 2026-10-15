Pablo Torre Responds to Racial Abuse After Launching Investigation Into LeBron James’ Fanatics Deal

Pablo Torre’s interest in LeBron James’ Fanatics deal took an awkward turn. A fan attempted to target the Pulitzer Prize winner’s background with an ethnic slur. Instead of engaging in a lengthy argument, the journalist offered a three-word reply.

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“Hey @PabloTorre , I just saw your click bait story on my goat LeBron James. Your Jeremy Lin run is up. Put the beef and broccoli in the bag. Oh and don’t forget my duck sauce. Quit being a lame a–. You ain’t on s— broke a– Chinese boy. You’re poor.”

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Four hours later, Pablo Torre replied on X, “I’m Filipino.”

The tweet directly addressed the fan’s attempt to identify his ethnicity without escalating the exchange. It crossed over 400k views. The incident comes as Pablo Torre continues to examine the circumstances surrounding LeBron James’ travel arrangements. Those have become a talking point following reporting by Front Office Sports.

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The controversy stems from an aviation provision included in Bron’s multiyear agreement with Fanatics. Reporting by Daniel Roberts and Colin Salao of Front Office Sports revealed that the four-time champion does not pay out of pocket for flights between Manhattan and the Philadelphia 76ers’ practice facility in Camden, New Jersey.

During an appearance on Tuned In, Torre discussed the reporting with Roberts.

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“I commend you guys for being on top of that. It’s something that I also have been watching, of course,” Torre told Roberts, his former colleague, and admitted he got a bit competitive. “I know that Fanatics logo. I saw that. I was also a little mad that I didn’t get to get that one first.

“On that story, specifically, I will say that we’re very interested and we are, of course, looking into all the ways; that is both a good story as well as something of interest to the league. And by the way, it may not be the latter, it does appear to be the former as a business story.”

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Torre’s comments indicated that his interest goes beyond the unusual travel perk itself. He is also examining whether the arrangement raises questions relevant to the NBA. The exact value of the Fanatics deal has not been disclosed, though estimates have put it at over $5 million per year. That’s several times the salary that Philadelphia pays the 22-time All-Star.

Although Torre has not established that the deal breaches league regulations.

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He also revealed that people within the league have approached him about the report. Suggesting the arrangement has caught the attention of figures beyond the media.

“We’re also getting tips from NBA owners who are like, ‘Sending your story? What is this?’” Torre told Roberts. “Because now I’m the guy who seems to be a lever on something like accountability, even among billionaires, which is a fun plot twist.”

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TMZ subsequently reported that James’ access to Fanatics’ aircraft falls under his “broad long-term deal” with the company. The outlet also estimated that charter flights comparable to those LeBron James uses cost between $6,000 and $9,000 each way. Roberts further reported that the Fanatics agreement extends beyond Bron’s playing career.

A small number of other athletes with substantial deals with the company reportedly also have access to its aviation resources. However, the existence of the travel provision alone does not establish that the Sixers or Fanatics violated any NBA rules.

Now, LeBron James is not the first Philadelphia 76ers star to maintain a home base in New York. Wilt Chamberlain famously remained closely connected to the city during his time in Philadelphia. Years later, JJ Redick followed a similar path.

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He lived in Brooklyn with his family throughout his two seasons with the Sixers. However, the commute eventually wore on the former guard. Redick later admitted that he “f—- hated” the long drive, even though he chose to keep his family in New York.

Again, LeBron James’ travel itinerary is not a problem. For now, Torre is looking to investigate whether the Fanatics helped circumvent the salary cap. But the fan’s comment took the conversation in a different direction.