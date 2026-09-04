Pablo Torre Teases Another Bombshell After Kawhi Leonard Case as He Addresses Jalen Brunson, Knicks Investigation

Pablo Torre is not resting any time soon. Following his Pulitzer Prize-winning reporting that exposed the Los Angeles Clippers’ salary cap circumvention scandal involving Kawhi Leonard, the investigative journalist is dropping hints about his next major project. During an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show, Torre addressed ongoing chatter regarding a potential probe into the New York Knicks and star guard Jalen Brunson, while pivoting toward an upcoming investigative series aimed squarely at team owners.

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When host Dan Patrick pressed Torre on whether the reigning Finals MVP’s discounted extensions or trade circumstances in New York had drawn his attention, Torre offered a coy response.

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“I am not focusing on the… What do they say when you’re an ESPN employee and you’re trying to break draft picks without breaking draft picks?” Torre said. “You say, ‘I am not currently targeting. I am not currently looking into. I’m not currently circling Jalen Brunson and the Knicks.'”

When Patrick pushed further on whether he had ever looked into the franchise, Torre acknowledged that while his tip line receives constant attention, his immediate sights are set elsewhere.

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“I have had all sorts of calls about so many teams. I’ve talked to people on the Knicks about all of this and they’re just not the focus,” Torre explained. “Because we have other things that are, by the way, coming very soon that are in the vein of: What are billionaires who run sports trying to get away with using your money? And I will leave it there just for now because I think we got to button some stuff up.”

Torre added that his podcast, Pablo Torre Finds Out, will soon launch a new project that dives deeper into systemic issues rather than individual player contracts.



“Soon on the show, we will start a new series, and that new series will speak to a lot of the themes and even more, I think, even greater complications for what the everyday person in America should be worried about,” he noted.

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Soon after he revealed the Clippers’ cap circumvention with Kawhi Leonard, Torre was on Dan Patrick’s show in September 2025 saying he was going to investigate Brunson and the Knicks next.



The speculation surrounding Brunson stems from his decision to sign a four-year, $156.5 million extension with the Knicks in July 2024, leaving roughly $113 million on the table compared to the maximum deal he could have received a year later.

That sacrifice, combined with the team hiring his father, Rick Brunson, as an assistant coach shortly before his initial 2022 arrival, caused viral internet chatter comparing discounted star deals to the illegal side-agreements uncovered in Los Angeles.

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After his hint on Dan Patrick, Torre was hounded about it. Even Rick reached out to him. Finally, a month after Jalen Brunson ended New York’s 54-year championship drought, Torre said that he was not “sitting on some investigation” of Brunson and the Knicks.

While the league previously docked the Knicks a 2025 second-round draft pick for early free-agency contact regarding Brunson, Torre has repeatedly clarified that the situation in New York is fundamentally different from the Clippers’ $28 million Aspiration deal.

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Yet after the NBA dropped the hammer on the Clippers, fans are still asking if Torre is going to investigate the Knicks. Now he’s repeated once more that they’re not on his radar.

By shifting his focus toward how sports owners interact with public funds and league regulations, Torre’s upcoming series promises to tackle broader economic practices across professional sports.



As leagues face heightened demands for financial compliance and transparency, all eyes remain on Torre’s team to see which franchise will face the spotlight next.