Tyrese Haliburton left fans starving when he injured his left hamstring on October 26, 2026. He’d returned after spending a full year recovering from an Achilles tear. In his absence, the Pacers have gone 3-7 in their last ten games, and the team needs to plug some holes.

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Tyrese Haliburton sustained what was called a mild hamstring injury. Mild hamstring injuries typically sideline players for two weeks; Haliburton has now missed more than that. According to James Boyd on X, head coach Rick Carlisle noted that there’s still “no definite timeline” on Haliburton’s return in a recent appearance on The Fan Morning Show.

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He further added that Hali could return later this month, but “there’s nothing happening in the near term.” This statement makes it clear that the Pacers will need a way to sustain themselves for a week or more.

Carlisle declined to provide specifics beyond confirming the injury remains mild and that Haliburton could return later in November

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To improve their situation, the Pacers are reportedly looking to add players in the wing position. NBA insider Marc Stein initially reported the situation via his Substack page.

“Indiana, meanwhile, is increasingly described as a team weighing its trade options after it made an unsuccessful run at trading for (Nique) Clifford,” Stein wrote.

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Stein noted the Pacers have not yet engaged in active trade talks but are evaluating potential targets.

“The Pacers are known to be seeking an upgrade on wing, but one of the key variables for them, of course, is determining how soon Tyrese Haliburton can come back from the hamstring injury he sustained after playing in just four games and how effective the 26-year-old is projected to be after missing all of last season recovering from an Achilles tear sustained in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals.”

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Indiana were looking at a hopeful start to the season with their star back in action. They went 2-2 when Haliburton was still playing; however, once he went out with his injury, the steep drop in performance became visible. They now have a 5-9 record.

Through his four appearances, he averaged 21.8 points, 9.5 assists, and 4.5 rebounds. He was looking good and was consistent on the court. Perhaps many expected him to be in great form, and for good reason. He’d had a whole year to recover and prepare.

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Alas, injury knocked on his door once again. Tyrese Haliburton is not expected to play against the Houston Rockets on November 19, 2026. It’s likely that his return will take at least, if not more than one week.

There is a silver lining, though. The Indiana Pacers are in control of all their first-round picks from 2027 to 2033. These are brilliant assets that could attract other teams to make a trade. Moreover, they could offer players such as TJ McConnell, Aaron Nesmith, and perhaps even Ben Sheppard.

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Players like Michael Porter Jr. of the Nets and Trey Murphy III of the Pelicans make for fantastic candidates to fill the wing position. However, as Stein suggested, it all depends on Haliburton’s recovery and subsequent performance on the court.

The Pacers are likely giving him more time to recover given his injury history. This would be a bad time to lose its star player. Last season, after they lost him to injury, they had to completely reshape their offense, and it didn’t work out well.

Indiana went from being a championship contender to ending the season with an abysmal 19-63 record. The team cannot afford to repeat its mistakes.