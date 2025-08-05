Paolo Banchero Has Clear Answer Over Orlando Future After Magic Front Office’s Response to Private Request

The Orlando Magic have quietly become one of the most intriguing teams in the Eastern Conference. With a strong core, a playoff-tested roster, and bold offseason additions, the franchise is building towards something sustainable and serious.

Among those leading the charge is Paolo Banchero, who continues to evolve as both a player and a vocal presence behind the scenes. Entering his third season, Banchero is now steering the team’s direction on and off the court.

Banchero also enters the upcoming season with more than just personal goals, his message being direct:

“Just looking forward to competing at a high level — hopefully taking the East… Desmond Bane is a hell of a player.”

According to Marc Spears, Paolo previously told team president Jeff Weltman that Orlando needed more shooting, depth, and guard play. They answered by landing Desmond Bane, Tyus Jones, and Jase Richardson via trade, free agency, and the draft.

And as for staying in Orlando long-term? Banchero also clarified that he “couldn’t be more happy to be a part of the Orlando Magic.” He also added that he “look[s] forward to hopefully spending a lot more years here.”