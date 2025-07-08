Paolo Banchero Makes Feelings Clear After $287M Extension With Magic

When they shocked the free agency watchers by taking Desmond Bane, the Orlando Magic proved they’re no longer playing it safe. This was going to be a blockbuster trade only as long Bane was teamed up with Paolo Banchero. Now that’s a done deal! Banchero has agreed to stay in Orlando and casually made history while he was at it. He’s signed a rookie maximum contract extension for five years. It’s worth $239 million right now but could reach upto $287 million.

The deal also has a player option for Banchero in 2030-31. It’s the first time a rookie max extension has had a player option since 2021, when Luka Doncic and Trae Young completed their rookie max contracts with the Dallas Mavericks and Atlanta Hawks respectively.

Instantly after Shams Charania broke the news, Paolo Banchero was quick to respond. He reshared the ESPN reporter’s post on his Stories with the added ‘locked’ emojis and heart emojis. Sounds like he’s happy he gets to stay.

And that was very uncertain this month. Orlando started the offseason with a dramatic shocker, trading Cole Anthony and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope along with multiple first-round picks and swap rights to the Memphis Grizzlies for Desmond Bane. For a minute, it was hard to imagine the team without KCP.

“This commitment reflects our belief in Paolo’s talent, character and desire to win at the highest level,” Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman said in a statement after Banchero’s extension. The commitment is obvious. The Magic now has a core team to be real contenders for the championship.

Orlando and Paolo Banchero’s trust goes both ways

Since the Orlando Magic used their first round pick of the 2022 draft on Paolo Banchero, the team has had two playoff appearances and a major turnaround. Over time, they built around and safe to say, they’ve reached their goals.

If there was any doubt that losing KCP and Anthony would make Banchero falter on Orlando. But he’s shown he wants to make the current roster work. As even Weltman stated, “It also reflects Paolo’s belief in our organization, our fans and the city of Orlando. We are excited to continue this journey together.”

There are some perks to Paolo’s belief too. He gets bonuses on top of his base salary if he makes either an All-NBA team or earn MVP or Defensive Player of the Year honors next season. Hence, the deal eventually grows from $239 million to $287 million by the time those five years are up.

Not difficult if you’re Banchero. The 2023 NBA RoTY made his first All-Star selection in 2024. Although he missed 34 games at the start of the 2024-25 season because of a torn oblique, he had a career season averaging 25.9 points and 7.5 rebounds to go with 4.8 assists. He joined an elite Orlando club including Tracy McGrady and Shaquille O’Neal as the only Magic players to average more than 25 points in a season.

Since the former defending champions, the Celtics swept them in the playoffs, Magic has taken an aggressive approach for 2025-26. Akong with Bane, they also signed veteran guard Tyus Jones to add experience on the team. Desmond Bane, who is under contract through the 2028-29 season, now makes the core of the Orlando franchise with Banchero, Wagner, and Jalen Suggs (the latter two also under contract for the next five years). With these pieces, Orlando is poised to be a contender in the Eastern Conference.