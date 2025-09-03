Paolo Banchero’s Orlando Magic Keep Path Open for Major Trade After Latest Roster Move

Orlando has been quiet this offseason: too quiet for a team with playoff aspirations and a budding star in Paolo Banchero. But their latest roster tweak suggests the calm is calculated, not complacent.

There’s a layer beneath the surface here. The signings may look like filler, but the timing, just before training camp and with only one two-way spot open, hints that the Magic are setting the stage for something more strategic. The core matures with Banchero showing improved playmaking and Franz Wagner flashing elite two-way potential during FIBA and the past season. Now the question is whether the front office is preparing to accelerate the timeline.

Orlando officially announced: “We have signed free agents Reece Beekman, Colin Castleton, Justin Minaya and Lester Quiñones.” All four are on Exhibit 10 contracts, which serve as camp invitations and can be converted into G League bonuses or two-way deals. With 15 guaranteed contracts already in place and two of three two-way slots filled, this is less about immediate playing time and more about optionality.

These deals keep Orlando flexible. The Magic are sitting roughly $35 million below the first apron, giving them one of the cleanest paths in the East to absorb a major contract if the trade market heats up. Exhibit 10s don’t clog cap space; they keep doors open, making Orlando one of the few teams able to pivot quickly without financial gymnastics.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Orlando Magic (@orlandomagic)

Their playoff run last season revealed both promise and vulnerability. Banchero averaged 29.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 4.2 assists, while Wagner added 25.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 5.6 assists, but the Magic’s offense often stalled outside their two stars. They ranked in the bottom two in playoff efficiency, only behind the Memphis Grizzlies, while struggling to generate reliable shooting beyond the arc. They finished the series shooting an abysmal 26.3% from three. The Celtics collapsed the paint, daring their supporting cast to beat them, something this roster, as currently built, couldn’t do consistently.

By taking this approach, the Magic are effectively buying themselves time and leverage. If a mid-season market opens up for an impact player or a star becomes available, these moves ensure they won’t be scrambling to clear space. And with Banchero and Wagner already flashing All-Star upside, waiting passively isn’t an option for a franchise hoping to leap from playoff hopeful to Eastern Conference contender.

Who are the Magic’s latest additions?

The Orlando Magic’s latest training camp maneuver focuses on depth and flexibility rather than headline-grabbing signings. By adding four players on Exhibit 10 contracts, the team sets the stage for competitive camp battles and potential G League assignments, while quietly leaving one two-way spot open for the right fit.

via Imago Oct 28, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) dunks the ball against the Indiana Pacers in the first quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Each player offers a niche skill set. Beekman averaged 2.6 points, 1.1 rebounds, and 1.8 assists as a defensive-minded guard. Castleton contributed 4.7 points and 4.7 rebounds on 46.9% shooting, adding frontcourt depth. Minaya saw limited minutes with 0.9 points and 0.5 rebounds, leaning defensively. In comparison, Quiñones brought more scoring punch with 6.6 points, 1.8 assists, and 39.7% shooting, adding on strong G League numbers of 21.3 points, 7 rebounds, and 4.6 assists.

For Orlando, these signings are less about star power and more about positioning. They create flexibility heading into training camp, allowing the Magic to evaluate talent up close while keeping trade doors wide open; a deliberate move as the franchise navigates a potential leap around Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.