Pascal Siakam Trade Rumor: 5 Landing Spots for Pacers Star

Pascal Siakam’s father sent him to St. Andrew’s Seminary at eleven to follow a life in the Church. He wore the robes, learned the prayers, and carried the weight of expectation. Yet by fifteen, he felt destiny pulling in another direction. Initially inspired by his older brother, the youngest Siakam gained all the attention for his apparent athleticism and extremely high energy level at the Basketball Without Borders camp. And guess what, 18-year-old Pascal didn’t have much experience in the game. But one championship and an ECF Finals MVP later, the 31-year-old 2016’s 27th Draft Pick has become a valuable asset for the league.

However, this prized possession comes wrapped in a pricey garb. Indiana fully guaranteed Pascal Siakam’s four-year, $188 million pact, paying him an average of $47 million each season. For 2025-26, the 31-year-old forward bags $45.5 million in base salary, cap hit, and dead cap value. The Pacers have a total cap of $190,523,021, ranking 22nd in the league, with a cap space deficit of -$35,876,021 and tax space of $6,061,515.

Last season, Siakam lifted the Eastern Conference Finals MVP trophy, the fearless co-star to Tyrese Haliburton in Indiana’s magical run to the NBA Finals. His two-way brilliance, playoff calm, and champion’s mentality turned the Pacers into a legitimate threat. With $181,833,485 in total cash commitments for 2025-26, Indiana had found its heartbeat. But in the NBA, the wind shifts fast and often without warning.

Haliburton’s injury has clipped Indiana’s wings, and the ceiling that once felt limitless now hangs lower. The $45.5 million forward who once symbolized the push for a banner is suddenly a name floating in trade whispers. Now, teams might start ringing the phones louder for Siakam. They see him as one of the most coveted bargaining chips rather than the lock for another deep playoff script.

The Miami Heat make a comeback in Pascal Siakam’s trade story

On 17 January 2024, Pascal Siakam’s Toronto chapter closed after eight seasons and a 2019 title, as he headed to Indiana in a three-team deal for Bruce Brown, Jordan Nwora, Kira Lewis Jr., and three first-round picks. Yet, just before his bags touched Indianapolis soil, Miami’s gaze had already locked on the power forward. And maybe, once again, Pat Riley wants to solidify the core with Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, and Kel’el Ware.

The Miami Heat step into the offseason with wounds to heal and choices to make. After they sent Jimmy Butler away and let Kevin Durant slip past, Cleveland swept them out in round one. Now, they aim to rebuild a roster fierce enough to storm next season’s wide-open Eastern Conference. However, the question is, will their wallets permit a Pascal Siakam chase?

via Imago Jun 5, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) celebrates during the first quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder during game one of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

If Miami chases Pascal Siakam’s $45.5 million tag for 2025-26, their $202.8 million total cap and already negative $48.1 million space will stretch to the breaking point. The luxury tax line is already gasping. Yet, pairing his championship edge with Miami’s fire could tempt them to dance on the edge of financial chaos.

Siakam could find a new home in Sacramento

If the Sacramento Kings go after Pascal Siakam’s $45.5 million tag in 2025-26, they’d soar way past both their first apron and second apron limits. With total allocations at $210.9 million and just $19.5 million of wiggle room under the second apron, adding him would plunge them deep into luxury-tax hell. Yet if Siakam’s fire brings playoff pedigree to Sacramento, the sting might be worth it.

Kings would have to pony up Keegan Murray’s $11.14 million plus Malik Monk’s $18.80 million to tame Siakam’s $45.5 million burden. They might even swap Domantas Sabonis’s $42.34 million cap hit—if cap wizardry allows. Then, folding in Dario Šarić’s $5.43 million or Nique Clifford’s $3.11 million and future picks could spark just enough trade magic to seal the deal.

The Philadelphia 76ers join the rumors

The Philadelphia 76ers, carrying a $205,175,826 payroll, face harsh luxury tax pressure. Joel Embiid, while dominant, has become a burden as recurring injuries have derailed multiple playoff runs. Bringing in Pascal Siakam’s contract would require moving big deals like Tyrese Maxey’s $37,958,760. Kelly Oubre Jr.’s $8,382,150 could also be packaged to meet salary-matching rules.

Philadelphia already gambled on Paul George, whose $48,787,676 deal adds both star power and age concerns. Acquiring Siakam would form a talented trio, but at the cost of depth and flexibility. Multi-player packages or a third team might be needed. The 76ers must decide if a risky all-in push outweighs the dangers of relying on injury-prone superstars, precisely Joel Embiid, who sits with a heavy $55 million salary space for the 2025-26 season.

What about the Atlanta Hawks?

Atlanta carries $193,262,444 in allocations and sits on negative cap space of -$38,615,444, with 1st apron room at $13,561,079 and second apron wiggle of $25,440,079. If they chase Pascal Siakam’s $45,550,512 cap hit, they would juggle Trae Young’s $45,999,660 and Kristaps Porzingis’s $30,731,707 commitments. Consequently, the payroll would breach limits and trigger costly tax penalties. Moreover, the second apron risk would constrain future moves.

They could craft a match by offering Jalen Johnson at $30,000,000, plus Nickeil Alexander-Walker $15,161,800 and Onyeka Okongwu $15,000,000. Alternatively, folding Zaccharie Risacher $13M and Luke Kennard $11M with Dyson Daniels $7,707,709 and Kobe Bufkin $4,503,720 could close the gap. The combined salaries for Asa Newell, Vit Krejci, Mouhamed Gueye, Nikola Djurisic, and Johni Broome add up to $10,354,475.

Maybe Orlando Magic?

The Orlando Magic carries $200,147,090 in allocations and faces negative cap space of -$45,500,090 with 1st apron room $1,240,678 and second apron wiggle $13,119,678. If they chase Pascal Siakam’s $45,550,512 cap hit, allocations soar to $245,697,602, and cap space collapses to -$91,050,602. Consequently, they would exceed the first apron by $44,309,834 and the second by $32,430,834. Still, his championship edge could tempt management into risky roster surgery.

Orlando could match Siakam’s $45,550,512 by trading Franz Wagner’s $38,661,750 plus Tyus Jones’s $7,000,000, creating $45,661,750 in outgoing salary. Alternatively, Desmond Bane’s $36,725,670 with Wendell Carter Jr.’s $10,850,000 yields $47,575,670, or Jalen Suggs’s $35,000,000 plus Goga Bitadze’s $8,333,333 and Jett Howard’s $5,529,720 equals $48,863,053. Either way, youth and depth would be mortgaged. Still, management might gamble on a short-term leap toward contention and fans.

Why is Pascal Siakam in such demand now?

Pascal Siakam just spent the season setting fire to box scores and silencing entire arenas. A 29-point dagger against Boston on October 30. A season high of 37 points on January 29. A playoff masterpiece of 39 points against the Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals. He walked away as Finals MVP of the East with 24.8 points per game, splashing 52.4 percent from the field and a wild 50 percent from deep. He fought through the Finals and still led the Pacers in scoring and rebounding. His game is pure magnetism, and that kind of heat draws every front office like moths toward a glowing trade call.

2024-25 stats:

78 games played

78 games starts

32.7 MPG

51.9 FG%

38.9 3P%

73.4 FT%

6.9 reb

3.4 ast

20.2 ppg

via Imago Apr 4, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) reacts to a foul in the second half against the Utah Jazz at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Now, the Indiana Pacers hold $190,523,021 in allocations with cap space dragging at -$35,876,021. The first apron gives them $13,591,515 of room, the second $25,470,515. Those numbers paint a team that might listen if the offer glitters. Big salaries and a looming tax squeeze invite speculation, especially with a star who could headline any contender’s playoff run. It is the kind of situation that makes executives whisper in hallways and scroll through salary match calculators at two in the morning.

Pascal Siakam is the kind of storm the NBA pretends it can prepare for. He drops 39 in playoff heat, walks away with an Eastern Conference Finals MVP, and still has defenders chasing shadows. Now Indiana’s $190 million books are groaning, cap space is in the red, and trade lines are buzzing. Every contender wants his fire. Every GM smells a gamble worth losing sleep over.