Pat Riley Fuels LeBron James’ Miami Rumors With Leaked Video Chat After Admitting Regret

Setting aside Cookiegate, Pat Riley did something we never thought was possible. He lured LeBron James away from Cleveland and made him a champion. Can he do it a second time? That was the question after Pat Riley’s and LeBron James’ emotional reunion tonight.

The Los Angeles Lakers unveiled the Pat Riley statue at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday night, and it, of course, came with some throwbacks to LeBron James’ Miami Heat era. Both the Celtics and the Lakers players were in the locker rooms at halftime when the Lakers organization honored its former winning coach. But King James made the decision to be on the floor, soaking in the moment from the sidelines.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before tip-off, Riley and James met in the hallways and shared a hug and some words, a moment captured on camera. James even hugged Pat’s relatives present at the ceremony. The moment immediately fueled speculation that the Heat president is courting James again.

And if all their interactions today weren’t enough, fans are connecting it to Pat Riley’s 2021 comments on Dan LeBatard’s show. “I would leave the key under the doormat if he would call and let me know he’s coming,” Riley said.

ADVERTISEMENT



That fueled a campaign for LeBron James’ farewell tour in Miami. His Lakers contract is up after this season ends, but while Cleveland is favored to be his final landing spot, the city where he won his first two championships is also in the running.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Yet, it’s worth noting that Riley was realistic when he figuratively left the key for James. “I would do that, but I doubt very much if that key… that key’s rusted now.”

So Riley isn’t holding his breath for King James’ Miami return. But fans are.

ADVERTISEMENT

LeBron James ended rumors of a cookie feud with Pat Riley

If Dwyane Wade is correct, it wasn’t a failed three-peat campaign that ended Miami’s Big 3 era. He claimed Pat Riley, a notorious stickler for diet and conditioning, denied LeBron James his cookies. So James apparently walked off the team plane and into an exit interview.

ADVERTISEMENT

Funnily enough, Dan LeBatard would deny that any such thing happened long after Riley’s 2021 interview. However, D-Wade effectively had fans convinced that Riley had upset Bron enough that he’d never consider a return.

Tonight completely overturned that narrative. James went out of his way to show Riley respect. That public display immediately quieted any lingering rumors of a feud, giving Heat fans a reason to hope.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fueled by the Lakers’ current difficult stretch, Heat fans believe the four-time champion might seek one final chapter in a familiar winning environment. No Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh here, but James teaming up with Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro could make Big 3s trendy again.

However, Miami’s biggest hurdle to a reunion is its challenging salary cap situation. Analysts suggest that the current payroll could exceed the first apron and make any free agency signing difficult. Restrictions tighten in the aprons, preventing the combination of contracts for salary matching. So it’s difficult to see how the Miami Heat would be able to give up something of equal value to the Lakers in exchange for James.

But given the intact relationship and mutual respect between the star player and coach, Riley might just bring LeBron James to South Beach again.