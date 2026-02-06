“Pat Riley Is a Liar” – Heat Fans Demand 80-YO’s Resignation After Failed Giannis Pursuit at Trade Deadline

Pat Riley made a promise to the Heat faithful. But after a quiet trade deadline that saw Giannis Antetokounmpo stay put, that promise now rings hollow, and fans are demanding accountability because without a couple of blockbuster moves, there’s no way this team can contend for the championship.

Along with the Miami Heat, several other teams went all in for Antetokounmpo, but once it seemed the deal wouldn’t go through, most secured their fallback option, something Riley couldn’t do.

The Heat have three expiring contracts in Terry Rozier, Norman Powell, and Simone Fontecchio. The fact that they didn’t even try to flip any of those assets has irked fans.

Riley also did no favors to head coach Erik Spoelstra heading into the second half of the season. Following their worst sweep in NBA history last season, when they lost 4-0 to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the playoffs, the front office had no plan B. But nothing seems to have changed for the better.

The Heat have been underwhelming this season. In the last 31 games, they are 13-18, suggesting they needed an injection of energy to freshen things up. They were linked with a move for Ja Morant from the Memphis Grizzlies, but even that didn’t materialize.

Miami Heat fans express their frustration because Pat Riley’s ideas don’t make sense anymore

The Heat are still seventh in the Eastern Conference with a 27-25 record, barely above the .500 threshold. However, they haven’t been playing like contenders for most of the season, and after reviewing their results, the front office decided not to make any trades. Fans appear to have lost trust in Pat Riley.

“Pat Riley is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of,” a frustrated observer wrote on X.

The Miami Heat have been holding assets to use them at the right moment. With the entire Antetokounmpo scenario, it felt like the perfect moment to lure him away from Milwaukee. While Riley may still acquire him in the summer, they reportedly passed on getting Damian Lillard and Kevin Durant. NBA insider Jake Fischer had written that they “withheld their best outgoing offers in case a younger and more imposing star became available.”

“Oh my gosh, Pat Riley is really going to do nothing again. Pat please step down and enjoy a relaxed life, this isn’t making sense anymore please, you’re a legend don’t make us view/hate you like this please!” a fan wrote on X.

USA Today via Reuters Dec 10, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat team president Pat Riley looks on during the first half of a game against the San Antonio Spurs at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

“Pat Riley is old and beyond washed and needs to resign immediately! Fans need to stop going to games or buying merchandise until Miami gets someone who actually knows how to get a deal done,” another observer wrote.

Fans are disappointed that the franchise didn’t have a backup plan. According to Shams Charania of ESPN, the Miami Heat made multiple offers for Durant but refused to include the combination of Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Nikola Jovic, Haywood Highsmith, and draft capital.

Andrew Wiggins, who’s going to be on a player option for next season, may also decide to move on.

“Pat Riley is the only GM to not make a single trade in the East… The deadline has now passed,” a fan wrote on X in anger.

While these are mostly knee-jerk reactions, it’s difficult to justify the Heat’s inaction. The Golden State Warriors pursued Antetokounmpo and yet landed Kristaps Porzingis. Looking at other Eastern Conference teams, the Boston Celtics acquired Nikola Vucevic, while the Cleveland Cavaliers pulled off a shocker by acquiring James Harden. Meanwhile, the Washington Wizards got hold of Trae Young and Anthony Davis.

“Pat Riley you are a fraud. He can’t keep getting away with this. Us Heat fans are tired man,” another Heat supporter commented.

The fan here is referring to Riley’s last two misses with Lillard and Durant. In both cases, he desperately wanted the player but failed to strike a deal. Many believe the same will happen in his pursuit of Antetokounmpo, with domino effects on the renewal of Tyler Herro’s deal.

Riley, 80, is a legend to the organization and the reason ‘Heat Culture’ is still in practice. However, many people feel he should step aside rather than see his legacy tarnished.

The Heat are still favorites to secure a play-in spot in the worst-case scenario. So, all hope isn’t lost for the fans, even without any action at the trade deadline.