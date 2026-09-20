Pat Riley Left in Tears Over Jimmy Butler Amid Latest Jersey Retirement Decision, Per Reports

Jimmy Butler’s split from the Miami Heat has returned to the spotlight, this time because of a question that could shape his long-term legacy: Will the franchise ever retire his No. 22?

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Five Reasons Sports’ Ethan Skolnick reported that the Heat do not expect to retire Butler’s jersey while most members of the current front office remain in their roles. He called that view “fact,” not “opinion/preference,” and wrote that “22 isn’t being retired” under the organization’s current structure. That stance puts a cloud over a number once tied to some of Miami’s biggest playoff moments.

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The Heat have not publicly made a final decision on Butler’s number, leaving room for the conversation to change over time. Still, Skolnick’s report suggests the strained ending to Butler’s Miami tenure continues to carry weight behind the scenes.

Skolnick also reported that the Heat expect to retire No. 13 and No. 6 eventually, though the team has not formally announced those plans. As Miami weighs how it will honor its stars, Butler’s No. 22 now stands as the most complicated case.

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The Meeting That Deepened Jimmy Butler’s Rift With Pat Riley

The jersey question comes against the backdrop of Butler’s difficult final weeks in Miami. The Athletic’s James Jackson, Sam Amick and Jon Krawczynski reported that Butler and Heat president Pat Riley met face-to-face on January 7, 2025, as Riley made one final attempt to repair the relationship and keep the six-time All-Star in Miami.

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According to The Athletic, tears welled in Riley’s eyes as he tried to connect with Butler on a human level, noting that both men had lost their fathers. But the emotional appeal did not have its intended effect. A league source close to Butler said the player viewed Riley’s behavior as “unhinged” and “disturbing,” while Heat-side sources described Riley’s reaction as a genuine moment of vulnerability, not an effort to pressure Butler.

The publication also reported that Riley spoke about his own father’s death, discussed Butler’s late father and offered parenting advice. Butler’s camp viewed the exchange negatively, while a Heat source later framed Riley’s emotions as a sincere human moment rather than an attempt to influence Butler. The differing accounts underscored just how differently the two sides saw the meeting.

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Tensions only escalated after that. Butler missed a team flight, walked out of practice, and received multiple suspensions before Miami traded him to the Golden State Warriors in February 2025. The completed five-team deal sent Andrew Wiggins, Kyle Anderson, Davion Mitchell and a top-10-protected 2025 first-round pick to the Heat. Wiggins later took over Butler’s No. 22.

For all the drama around his exit, Butler gave Miami plenty to celebrate over six seasons. He led the Heat to the NBA Finals twice, first in 2020 and again in 2023. Miami also reached the Eastern Conference Finals in 2022.

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Butler’s biggest Heat playoff moment came against the Milwaukee Bucks in 2023. With Miami trying to pull off a major first-round upset, he scored 56 points in Game 4. He then dropped 42 in Game 5 to finish the job and lead the Heat to a 4-1 series win.

He had already made Finals history during Miami’s 2020 run. In Game 3 against the Los Angeles Lakers, Butler put up 40 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists. He became just the third player ever to record a 40-point triple-double in an NBA Finals game.

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Two games later, Butler did it again. He finished Game 5 with 35 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists and five steals, giving Miami another huge performance on the NBA’s biggest stage.

Even Riley has acknowledged what Butler meant to the Heat despite the messy ending. In May 2025, Riley made it clear that the breakup did not erase his appreciation for Butler, saying, “He played his ass off, his heart out for us.”

Despite the way his Miami tenure ended, Butler left behind a résumé that includes two Finals appearances and some of the biggest playoff performances in recent Heat history. But according to Skolnick, his No. 22 will not be retired while most of the current front office remains in place.

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For now, Butler’s legacy in Miami sits between those two sides: a highly successful playoff run and a contentious departure.