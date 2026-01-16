Pat Riley Makes Final Decision on Ja Morant Amid Growing Trade Rumors- Report

Ja Morant still lingers around the Memphis Grizzlies, offering them advice while nursing an injury. But the underlying understanding after Shams Charania’s revelation suggests the team is ready to move on from their 2019 lottery pick. The only team that screamed intense interest was the Miami Heat. Reports flooded about their fondness with Morant. Yet, that situation isn’t as simple.

The Heat have been a Play-In team for the past three seasons. Morant’s status and the potential to revive his explosivity could offer Miami a chance to be more definitive contenders. However, it seems the Heat view his long-term contract as a possible hindrance to their bigger summer plans.

“They have been laser focused on avoiding taking on money for the 27-28 offseason… It’s highly unlikely the Heat would deviate from that plan to go after Morant,” ESPN reported.

The Heat are preparing to be big spenders during the 2027 offseason. Excluding Bam Adebayo, the Heat’s Tyler Herro, Andrew Wiggins, and Davion Mitchell will be unrestricted free agents after next season. Likewise, Morant is tied to another $87 million over the next two years while expecting a max extension next summer.

While young and electric, Morant does come with his set of troubles. He’s been involved in several off-court controversies. Earlier in the season, the team also suspended him for having an argument with head coach Tuomas Iisalo. Furthermore, it’s been a while since the NBA saw the Ja Morant who captivated the fans.

He’s averaging just 19 points while shooting a career-low 40.1% from the field. Morant’s contract does line up well. But with him wanting to sign an extension next summer, the Heat wouldn’t want to risk losing financial flexibility. Because the class of free agents in 2027 is simply breathtaking.

Why the 2027 offseason matters so much to the Heat

Patience doesn’t usually work in the NBA. But in this case, a few more years could change the entire landscape for the Heat’s future. They would have enough cap space to add more than just one star to their roster. For the 2027-28 season, the Heat have committed to just $82 million in salaries. Three of those deals depend on the Heat picking up the team option.

Hollistically speaking, nothing would be out of imagination for the Miami Heat. The Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell, a dynamic point guard, had a previous interest in the Heat. He will have the option to join Vice City if he declines his player option, taking out the need to pursue Ja Morant.

Additionally, there’s bigger fish the Heat could catch. Both Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo will have player options as well. With the Joker, it’s unlikely that he leaves Denver. But the Greek Freak’s situation in Milwaukee seems destined for doom. Several other role players that fit the profile for ‘Heat Culture’, such as Josh Har,t could also be available at an affordable cost.

The risk in waiting is the possibility of other teams poaching some of their targets. If that happens, it could obstruct the Heat from achieving their dream vision. But they would still have plenty of options to choose from, and their championship pedigree and big market status make them an attractive destination.

Ja Morant could be a difference maker. But the Heat could do wonders by waiting until the 2027 offseason to begin assembling their team. The only way the Heat discards their plans is if Pat Riley decides Morant can unlock the roster’s potential. With Davion Mitchell serving as an efficient playmaker already, having a scoring guard doesn’t seem to be the need of the hour.

Do you think the Heat should go for Ja Morant? Let us know your views in the comments below.