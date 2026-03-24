Paul George Admits Making “Poor Decision” Ahead of 76ers Return After 25-Game Suspension

A long wait of over two months. Paul George will finally join the Philadelphia 76ers’ frontline on Wednesday against the Chicago Bulls. The veteran will put on his jersey after a 25-game ban for violating the league’s anti-drug policy. On Tuesday, the 35-year-old appeared before the media for the first time since the suspension and admitted his error.

George chose not to reveal the exact banned substance that led to his 25-game suspension, saying the details were “more on the personal side.” He also said, “Being a pro athlete takes a toll on you, and my body wasn’t where I wanted it to be, and the expectation to perform, because of my body not being where it needed to be.”

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Paul George added, “Obviously, I’m going to have an expectation for myself, and that’s what led to the poor decision at the time, but again, I’ve said it throughout my career, dealing with mental health. I’m no superhero. I’m a human, and I made a mistake at that moment.”

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As mentioned earlier, after a long 25-game absence, George is finally set to return as the 76ers face the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night. Meanwhile, Philadelphia held steady, going 13-12 without him. That resilience keeps them firmly in the Eastern Conference playoff race. Currently seventh, they trail the Toronto Raptors by just a game and a half for the fifth seed.

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Meanwhile, the suspension quietly gave Paul George something valuable—time. Before stepping away, he was battling a nagging knee issue along with other physical setbacks. Now, he returns refreshed, healthier, and better prepared. As a result, what once felt like a setback may fuel a stronger postseason surge.

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“I think I’m in a much better place physically,” PG said. “So, I’m, from a personal standpoint, really excited about that. These 25 games was just what I needed, I think, for my body to kind of heal, and be in a better place, and I’ve been feeling great. I’ve been feeling awesome on the court, and so I’m looking forward to putting it to the test now.”

At the same time, the 9-time All-Star expressed regret over the failed drug test. He is now focused on returning for a late-season playoff push.

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Paul George apologized for his mistake

He opened his statement Tuesday at the 76ers’ New Jersey facility with a heartfelt apology to the team, fans, and his family. He took responsibility for the lapse in judgment that led to the failed test. “To let people down hurt more than kind of anything,” he said. Paul George said the decision to take a banned substance stemmed from a mental health struggle. An offseason knee injury affected his performance, which contributed to it.

PG added, “The most difficult thing is when your body isn’t where you know it needs to be or where it once was. That leads and bleeds into the mental side of things, knowing that you’re limited. But for me, I feel good, my body is feeling great. Mentally, I know I’m capable of doing what I can do and what I’ve been able to on the court for years.”

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Imago Jan 27, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) shoots the ball against the Milwaukee Bucks during the third quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Nothing about this season has been smooth for Paul George, yet it somehow still feels unfinished. He showed flashes, including a stunning scoring burst with nine triples against Milwaukee, reminding everyone of his ceiling. However, injuries kept dragging him back. A knee issue and adductor trouble disrupted his rhythm, limiting him to 27 games and holding him to 16 points per outing.

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Still, there is context. George averaged 16.2 across 41 games, his lowest since early Indiana days. Then came knee surgery in July, followed by a delayed start. So yes, it looks rough. Yet, the story still feels like it is building toward something.