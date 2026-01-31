Paul George Breaks Silence After NBA Announce 25-Game Suspension

In a fascinating turn of events, the Philadelphia 76ers have suffered a massive setback as their star player, Paul George, was slapped with a whopping 25-game ban by the NBA on Saturday afternoon. This suspension was issued to the veteran forward after it was confirmed that he had violated the NBA’s anti-drug policy.

However, after hearing the suspension news, George came up with a reaction, which was revealed by ESPN’s Shams Charania. “Over the past few years, I’ve discussed the importance of mental health, and in the course of recently seeking treatment for an issue of my own, I made the mistake of taking an improper medication. I take full responsibility for my actions and apologize to the Sixers organization, my teammates, and the Philly fans for my poor decision-making during this process.”

The 25-game suspension means that he will miss a major chunk of this season. It means that he will not return until March 25, with only about 10 games to go in the season. Interestingly, George has already been down with injuries, missing 20 games out of the 47 for the Sixers this season.

“I am focused on using this time to make sure that my mind and body are in the best condition to help the team when I return,” he added.

This news comes as a major disappointment for the Sixers and also for PG himself, as he was planning on a bounce-back season with the franchise. However, he was still crippled with incessant injuries, and therefore, he had already missed so many games this season. Out of the one that he played, he averaged 16.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.7 assists while shooting 42.4% from the floor and 38.2% from deep across 27 games. Although his numbers were astronomical, he was providing some elite defense to the Sixers. In his absence, Philadelphia will miss his two-way output, which could be a big blow to their postseason aspirations.

Paul George to incur heavy fines along with suspension

While the NBA did not reveal the substance that landed Paul George in trouble, it was later shared by the Sixers star himself that he had taken an illegal drug in his treatment of mental health. It is extremely unfortunate for the player and also for the team, as one would expect the 9-time All-Star to be more vigilant on these matters. Overall, it has been another injury-laden season for PG, but he was gradually getting back into rhythm and helping the Sixers win games.

To pile up on his misery, George has been slapped with a whopping $11,742,293 in fines. It is about $469,691.72 for each of the 25 games missed. The 76ers will receive a tax variance credit of $5,871,147. George will be moved from the active to the suspended list after the 5th game. The Sixers can sign an additional player once the veteran forward is on the suspended list until March 25.

The Philadelphia Sixers are currently sixth in the Eastern Conference with a decent record of 26-21, and they are above the .500 threshold. They are also three games away from the Cleveland Cavaliers, who are fifth in the standings. The Sixers have won their last two games against the Milwaukee Bucks and the Sacramento Kings. George recorded 32 points against the Bucks and 15 points against the Kings, highlighting his recent form before heading into the suspension.

In his absence, Kelly Oubre Jr and Dominik Barlow will get elaborate roles, and they just need to get the basics right and help the likes of Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and rookie VJ Edgecombe. They are 10-10 without PG this season, highlighting that they aren’t a team totally relying on one star to guide them to victories. The Sixers will hope to stay afloat for the playoff spots when he returns from suspension. If they manage to do so, then George’s availability will be crucial for them in the playoffs.