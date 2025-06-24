Paul George Fires Back at Ace Bailey’s Inner Circle With Bold Warning Before 2025 NBA Draft

Former Duke Blue Devils star Cooper Flagg might be the consensus No. 1 pick in this year’s NBA Draft. However, Ace Bailey for sure is garnering a lot of attention, but unfortunately not in the right way. The 18-year-old superstar guard has been heading down a similar path to the NFL-bound Shedeur Sanders did earlier this year. Bailey, who’s expected to be a top-three pick in this week’s draft, might’ve just hampered his stock through his actions in the past weeks.

If you’re not aware, the former Rutgers star was set to participate in workouts with several teams, especially with the Philadelphia 76ers, who hold the third pick in the draft. However, while his draft classmates were participating in workouts, Ace Bailey canceled all of his appointments. In fact, according to reports, Bailey canceled his workout with the Sixers, who have been the favorites to land the 18-year-old, on the day it was scheduled. These actions by the prospect left many perplexed.

As it is, during the Draft Combine, the scouts labelled the talented guard “immature” and questioned his shot selection ability. Now, this might have further propelled his draft stock. Even 76ers star Paul George, who has previously been an admirer of Ace Bailey’s talent, now thinks that something isn’t right in the prospect’s camp. “I mean, I think if I’m Ace Bailey, I can’t get mad if my stock drops. You know what I mean? I can’t get mad if my stock drops, you know.” George said on his podcast.

The Philly veteran points out that Bailey couldn’t be mad if he doesn’t get picked in the top three after his recent actions. However, that isn’t it! George did not hold back, as he fired a stern warning toward the people managing the 18-year-old. “I don’t know who’s representing him. I don’t know who’s representing him, but you know, I don’t think they’re going about it the right way. You know, I don’t think they’re going about it the right way.” George stated on ‘Podcast P.’.

He warned the people representing Ace Bailey that whatever they’re trying to do isn’t the right way to go about things. Paul George does have a fair point here, given that Bailey has been allegedly looking for a team where he could, from the start, be the No. 1 option. However, it doesn’t work that way in the league; you’ve got to earn it. There’s no doubt that Bailey is a baller. We mean, he’s coming off a freshman year where he averaged 17.6 points along with 7.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

However, talent can only get the former Rutgers prospect so far. If Bailey and the people around him don’t change their ways, it won’t be surprising to see teams swaying away from the youngster. So, it will be worth watching if Paul George’s warning to Bailey works or not. In the meantime, the Philadelphia 76ers view their other options at No. 3.

If not Ace Bailey, who can be the right pick at No. 3 for the Sixers?

Just a little less than a year ago, optimism was at its peak in Philadelphia with the Sixers acquiring veteran superstar Paul George with the hopes of contending for a title. We mean, who could blame them? A trio of George, Joel Embiid, and Tyrese Maxey for sure sounds like a scary proposition. Well, it was scary for their own team, as the 76ers missed out on the playoffs and had a poor run. Now, with the No. 3 pick in their hands and a promising roster, the Sixers are once again aiming to make a deal that’ll take them to the next level.

But, with the hopes of Ace Bailey’s arrival at Philly looking slim, who can the front office target? VJ Edgecombe looks like the complete package for the Sixers at the moment. After a pretty great visit to Philadelphia, the 19-year-old looks poised to be the No. 3 pick this season. “That’s the intel that we’re receiving at this moment. VJ Edgecombe impressed the Philadelphia 76ers in his visit and workout last week. He met with the front office, ownership. He spent some time with Tyrese Maxey,” Journalist Jonathan Givony reported.

That’s massive news for Paul George and Co., as the Baylor alumnus is coming off a pretty great freshman year. Edgecombe averaged 15 points along with 5.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Bears. Moreover, he’s a much calmer and more composed player than Ace Bailey. The 19-year-old is an excellent shot-creating guard, and while he might not be a potential game changer for the team right away. He for sure has the potential to be a solid player over the next few years. So, it will be worth watching what decision the Sixers make with the draft edging closer than ever.