Paul George in Disagreement With LeBron James as Adam Silver’s Major NBA Headache Remains Unsolved

In a league where stars drive the narratives and influence decisions, disagreements between NBA royalty do not always make just headlines. They sometimes decide the future of the game. On a recent episode of Podcast P with Paul George, the 76ers star made waves when he pushed back against an idea floated by fellow superstar LeBron James, and backed by Commissioner Adam Silver.

LeBron James isn’t just any player suggesting a change. He has played more basketball than anyone in NBA history. He has also played international basketball under FIBA’s 40-minute format and found it “intriguing” because it adds urgency and condenses the action. “The 40-minute game is so intriguing because the game happens so damn fast,” James said on Mind the Game with JJ Redick. “There’s no easing into an international game, that gives it a sense of urgency”.

So, the league’s all-time scoring leader proposes shortening NBA games from 48 to 40 minutes and sees the 10-minute quarters as a path to modernization. But Paul George isn’t sold. During a passionate conversation with Jackie Long and Dallas Rutherford on his podcast, he explained that a reduced quarter length misses the mark in addressing real problems players face. George replied, “I don’t think it’s going to help enough”.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Oct 14, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) in action against the Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

AD

George emphasized that the key issue is not time on the clock; it is the disconnect between the players, training staff, and front office. He pointed to his own experiences, where his concerns about injuries were brushed off until they escalated into something serious. “There needs to be a better…relationship amongst the player and the training staff with the front office,” George said. His stance is clear: injury prevention and load management require foresight, communication, and trust, not simply a few fewer minutes per game.

He also touched on the serious implications injuries can have on a team’s trajectory. Referencing Tyrese Haliburton’s playoff injury, George drew comparisons to Jayson Tatum’s impact in Boston. “I mean, it’s going to shape the future of Indiana…the same way the injury with Jayson Tatum is going to shape the future of Boston,” he said. “Like that window that they had…it might look different”.

And commissioner Adam Silver finds himself caught in the crossfire of modernization and legacy. As in an interview on The Dan Patrick Show, Silver supported the idea of the 10-minute quarters. But not everyone agrees, a player poll from The Athletic showed nearly 80% of NBA players oppose the ideas. Many are concerned about losing tradition, breaking historic comparisons, and losing valuable playing time that affects contract incentives and legacies.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Adam Silver caught between legacy and innovation

From a business perspective, it means shorter games, which could theoretically increase viewership, reduce injuries, and align with the NBA with the global norm. So when Adam Silver said, “I am a fan of four 10-minute quarters…A two-hour format is more consistent with modern television habits,” it made sense. But from the players’ and fans’ perspective, this feels like a solution to the wrong problem.

Even coaches like Tom Thibodeau and Michael Malone are skeptical. Thibs called it “a step away from tradition,” while Malone warned against turning the NBA into a “Barun & Bailey show”. It is not just about quarters. It is about how the NBA evolves without losing itself.

Between player health, game tradition, and commercial growth, the fans want a league that listens to players, respects its roots, and delivers authenticity. But one thing is clear: shortening the game is not a slam-dunk solution. It might just be another pump fake in a league that needs more substance than flash.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And until Silver finds a way to bridge these divides, this headache won’t be going away anytime soon.