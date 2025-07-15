Paul George Knee Surgery: When Will 76ers Star Return to Action?

In Philadelphia, even the offseason feels like an injury report. The 76ers, already battered by one of their most disappointing campaigns in recent memory, finished 24-58 last season, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2017. What should have been a star-powered run fell apart under the weight of sidelined talent. And Paul George? His first year in Philly didn’t exactly go as planned either. And now, the Sixers are looking to regroup—with the No. 3 pick in the draft, a hopeful reset, and yet another health scare circling George.

“I came in healthy,” George said on his podcast, reflecting on his debut season with Philly. “I didn’t have any hiccups. I spent the whole offseason working on my body, getting healthy. Then I get to Philly. Preseason, I get hurt.” That early injury set the tone. George played just 41 games, averaged 16.2 points—the lowest in over a decade—and was plagued by groin, finger, and knee issues throughout the year. His season ended prematurely in March after receiving injections in both his left adductor and knee. It was the fifth time in six years he failed to play even 60 games.

Now, he’s dealing with another setback. Paul George, who’s heading into his second season with Philadelphia, just had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee after an injury during a recent workout. ESPN’s Shams Charania broke the news on X, reporting, “Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George underwent a successful arthroscopic procedure on his left knee Monday to treat an injury suffered during a recent workout, a team official tells ESPN. George will now begin a rehab program and be re-evaluated prior to start of training camp.” The knee in question? Yes—it’s the same one that gave him repeated trouble last season.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

And the timing couldn’t be more crucial. Just a day earlier, the Sixers president Daryl Morey told reporters that their hopes of contending in 2025–26 rely squarely on the health of Embiid, Maxey, and George, after Philadelphia ended with its lowest win total (24) since the 1994–95 season. But of the trio, George remains the biggest question mark. 76ers franchise star Joel Embiid was also limited to just 19 games last season, and Tyrese Maxey played only 52 games. The trio together played in just 15 games.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Embiid, who had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee in April, is “on track” to be healthy for the start of camp, according to Morey. As for George, his return is less certain. At 35, the nine-time All-Star is coming off a season full of injections and absences, one where the core three shared the floor for just 294 minutes. The Sixers took a big swing last summer by signing George to a four-year, $212 million contract—but so far, the gamble hasn’t paid off.

When will Paul George return?

Training camp for the 2025–26 NBA season kicks off in September, and for the Sixers, the countdown is already complicated. Not only do they have a big trip ahead—two preseason games in Abu Dhabi against the Knicks on October 2 and 4—but they’ve also got a big question mark around Paul George. Several reports say the latest knee setback isn’t major, but let’s be honest—after everything George went through last season, nothing feels certain. He’ll begin rehab now and, according to the team, will be re-evaluated before training camp. The procedure was done by Dr. Jonathan L. Glashow, “the same Doctor Who did Joel Embiid’s surgery,” as reported by NBCS’ John Clark on X.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But here’s where things get a little more concerning. Paul George’s left knee has taken a beating this past year. “Paul George’s left knee has undergone three different injuries in less than a year: October: bone bruise, November: bone bruise, July: unknown, resulting in surgery,” Evan Sidery posted on X. It’s the same knee he hyper-extended in preseason last year, which forced him to miss the first five games. George himself admitted he rushed things: “Obviously, the hyperextension in my knee was still bothering me. I had the brace for a long time. From the brace, I started developing a quad tendon injury…So I started taking medicine to numb it up. Then I had an injury I didn’t even know about. That’s when I found out I had a torn adductor.” That March update was brutal—the Sixers had to shut him down for the season. And given the pattern, it wouldn’t be shocking if this recovery takes a little longer than expected.

So, what now? According to the PHLY Sports podcast, the next update isn’t a timeline—it’s just that: an update. “He will be re-evaluated prior to the start of training camp. That is not a timetable… it leaves a lot of wiggle room depending on where this goes,” they said. That means we’re still in the dark about how long this recovery might really take. For now, all anyone can do is hope rehab goes well and the prognosis is positive. After everything George’s knee has been through, optimism is the only thing the Sixers, and their fans, can hang on to.