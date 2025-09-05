Paul George Lands in Hot Debate After ESPN Employees’ Stand on Hall of Fame

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame is set to welcome its latest class this weekend, led by the 2008 Redeem Team of the Olympics, Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard, but attention is already turning to next year’s potential inductees. Among them is former Boston Celtics guard Rajon Rondo, whose eligibility has sparked early debate. A two-time NBA champion, four-time All-Star, and the cerebral floor general of Boston’s 2008 title team, Rondo’s legacy as one of the league’s most brilliant playmakers makes a strong case for Hall of Fame enshrinement. And as the debate takes shape, a former NBA player from the class of 2003 has put up his strong opinion.

Former Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kendrick Perkins has no doubts about Rajon Rondo’s Hall of Fame credentials, insisting the former Celtics guard deserves to be a first-ballot inductee in 2026. Appearing on the Road Trippin’ podcast, host Allie Clifton pressed Perkins to explain why he believes Rondo belongs in Springfield. Instead of listing accolades, “Big Perk” flipped the conversation on its head with a pointed response: “Why doesn’t he?”—a rhetorical challenge underscoring Perkins’ conviction that Rondo’s resume speaks for itself. And in between everything, Reggie Miller gets dragged.

“What I’m saying is, I hate to bring Reggie Miller into this, but I have to compare resumes,” Perkins said, as he went on to compare the two legends. “Reggie Miller five times he made the NBA he he was the NBA All-Star. Okay. Five times, right? Rondo four times. Reggie Miller has no championships. Rondo got two, right? All-time assist leader three times. Like this matters. So if I’m looking if I Google and put their resumes side by side for their accolades, how doesn’t he get in?”

Player Total NBA points Points per game Rebounds Rebounds per game Assists Assists per game Reggie Miller 25,279 18.2 4,182 3.0 4,141 3.0 Rajon Rondo 9337 9.8 4349 4.5 7,584 7.9

There’s no denying that Rajon Rondo’s accomplishments stack up closely against those of Reggie Miller, but one key distinction stands out. Unlike Rondo, Miller spent all 18 seasons of his storied career with a single franchise (the Indiana Pacers), a loyalty and legacy the Hall of Fame selection committee has historically placed great weight on. But that wasn’t the end of it, as the comparison quickly sparked a broader debate about which active stars might one day earn enshrinement.

Jefferson suggested Philadelphia icon Kyle Lowry’s name, which the panel quickly agreed to, but Perkins then directed the topic of HoF to Paul George, asking if George deserves it or not. “By the criteria in which we’ve seen, like T-Max Chris Webers, who were like I think eight-time All-Stars when you start getting by that criteria, the answer is yes,” Jefferson suggested. Well, the nine-time All-Star does without a doubt have a resume that of a Hall of Famer, even though a championship ring has eluded the veteran forward, that shouldn’t affect his status as one of the best hoopers of this generation.

However, while Paul George might already be on his way to becoming a Hall of Famer like Carmelo and the Redeem Team, there’s one issue that, if he can sort out, would further boost his quest for the coveted honor.

There’s one problem that Paul George should look to avoid next season

When the Philadelphia 76ers acquired Paul George last season from free agency, on a four-year $212 million deal, many expected that bringing him in would be a masterstroke, and that Philly would be one of the teams to watch in the East. However, fast forward to today, the Sixers only managed to win 24 of their 82 regular-season games, making last season one of the worst campaigns for the franchise in recent memory. While a lot of factors played a role in this catastrophic season, PG’s absence was one of the biggest.

The veteran forward only managed to play 41 games last season, missing a major portion due to knee and adductor injuries. This has become somewhat of a common theme for the 35-year-old, since his Clippers days. George has only managed to play 60 or more games in just one of his last six seasons in the league. This is a problem that, if he’s able to overcome this season, it could be a complete game-changer for the Sixers. While injuries are not something Paul George can control, he could minimize the risk factor.

In fact, that’s something he will have to do with the Sixers having a star-studded roster and the Eastern Conference opening up. Nonetheless, that’s something he will take care of once he returns to the court, with him yet to recover fully from his left knee surgery and reported to miss the team’s training camp. Now, it will be worth watching what Paul George and the Sixers have in store, as everyone eagerly awaits the new season.