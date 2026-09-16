Paul George Makes Feelings Clear on Jaylen Brown Trade After Clarifying Stance on Jayson Tatum

Paul George didn’t get a quiet entrance into his new chapter. He arrived in Boston this summer as the centerpiece of the trade that sent Jaylen Brown, one of the most accomplished players of Boston’s recent era, to Philadelphia, and every question he’s fielded since has circled back to what that means for him, for Jayson Tatum, and for a fan base still processing the swap. In his press conference, George addressed all three.

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The power forward didn’t dodge the emotional weight the trade left behind in Boston. “I understand how huge J.B. was, not only for the organization but here in the city,” he said. “So, I didn’t take it personal. To be honest, they should have a relationship emotionally to that trade.”

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He called it fair, even necessary, for fans to still feel that way given what Brown meant to a championship roster, before turning to his own pitch: “It’s a new group. It’s a new opportunity. I think I can come in and kind of still keep us in that contention and give us a chance to win.”

The lukewarm reception comes into focus once you consider how Brown’s departure from Boston unfolded. Brown’s goodbye statement thanked the city and its fans but skipped the organization, saying that he was “excited and disappointed at the same time” and that he’d “earned my respect from this city.” Days later, on his Twitch stream, he called out the Celtics for a “lack of respect” and put it more bluntly: “Boston packed me up, chat,” he said. “Pack your bags, sayonara, buddy. Out of here.”

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Asked why the Celtics would ship him to a division rival that had just eliminated them, Brown didn’t hide his confusion: “It’s still weird now. My brain is like, Philly? Of all places… like why would you do that?” And caught in the middle of all of it was George.

But before George addressed the trade that brought him there, he cleared up something else: what his role next to Jayson Tatum actually looks like. Asked about his role alongside Tatum, the 36-year-old George made it clear where he sees himself fitting in.

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“We have a superstar, and that’s J.T.,” he said. “I’m not here to necessarily steal the shine or try to reinvent who I am. I’m here to help J.T., and he’s the guy.”

He further drew a parallel. “I played alongside another superstar wing, and we coexisted beautifully,” George said, pointing to his years next to Kawhi Leonard with the Clippers.

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Health is what will play a crucial role. George played just 78 games across two seasons in Philadelphia, sidetracked by a hyperextended knee, a bone bruise, adductor injuries, and eventual knee surgery. He says that’s finally behind him.

“I feel great. I feel really good physically. I’ve worked hard this summer. My body has naturally just healed.”

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For George, the introductions are now out of the way. The next part will be decided on the court. Boston has reshaped its roster around Tatum, and George has made it clear that he isn’t trying to recreate what the Celtics lost. He’s stepping into something different, with a chance to define what this version of the team can become.