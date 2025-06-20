Paul George’s 76ers Future in Jeopardy as Surprising Kevin Durant Trade Idea Relieves Suns’ Headache

Do you remember how hyped up the city of Philadelphia was over a year ago? Yes, we’re talking about the time the 76ers had just acquired Paul George as a free agent. The excitement was off the charts for PG’s arrival in Philly, and why shouldn’t it be? We mean, slotting in the veteran superstar with the duo of Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid made up for a scary sight for the opposition. However, the Sixers’ big three’s first year did not go according to plan at all. Injuries did not allow them to compete on a nightly basis, and George was at the center of it all.

The 35-year-old missed almost half of the season, struggling with injuries and seeming nowhere near his All-Star level, averaging 16.2 points along with 5.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. Now, just after spending less than a year in Philadelphia, it seems that George’s days in the city might be limited. Journalist Kevin O’Connor reported that the 76ers are looking to ditch PG’s massive $211 million five-year contract as they look to get more flexibility for the future.

“There was a report this week from Andy Larson, who covers the Utah Jazz, and he said he heard rumblings. The Sixers were open to trading down from three to five with Utah, giving up Paul George to Utah. There are also some rumblings out there, okay, that may be the Nets would be open to a deal like that. They have the number eight pick, the Sixers have the three, and they could absorb the salary.” O’Connor said on his podcast, ‘The Kevin O’Connor Show.’

This makes the offseason really interesting for the Philadelphia 76ers. The proposed deal will involve them trading down from the No. 3 pick they currently possess in this year’s draft to No. 5, which could not be a bad thing, given they could still get a player like Kon Knueppel, who’s arguably the best shooter in the draft and a dude who could slide right in the team. Meanwhile, they dump the whopping $160 million that George is supposed to earn through his lucrative deal. It’s a win-win for the Sixers, right? Well, yes and no.

That’s because O’Connor later revealed that the Sixers might not be interested in making that kind of a deal. “I’ve heard from a number of sources that the Sixers aren’t going to do a deal like that. Maybe it’s been discussed, and it’s been something thrown out there, but Philly would be going for something else.” O’Connor pointed out. That’s surprising to say the least, as PG’s future remains in the air. Although the journalist did attest that this deal between the Utah Jazz and Sixers has been thrown around, the Sixers are looking for something else.

What could that be?

A Surprising Kevin Durant trade idea might be the solution

Kevin Durant’s name seems to be at the center of every trade rumor going around this summer. We mean, who wouldn’t want the Phoenix Suns start on their roster, correct? Well, once again, the Slim Reaper might be the solution to not just Phoenix’s but Philadelphia’s problems as well. NBA analyst Kevin O’Connor revealed a blockbuster trade idea that would send the veteran superstar to Philly and Paul George to the desert. Sounds interesting, right? It actually might end Phoenix’s problems and give the Sixers the flexibility they’re looking for.

“Something that I have not heard, but I speculate about, is why would the Sixers not try to trade Paul George and more assets to go get Kevin Durant? I have not heard that, to be clear, I’m not reporting that. But when you look at this team and the position that they’re in, Kevin Durant is a clear-cut upgrade over Paul George… Let’s just say Paul George goes to the Nets, and Nets give eight to the Sixers, and Nets get three in order to take the George salary, and then the Sixers are able to flip additional assets to go get Kevin Durant from Phoenix. I’m just spitballing here. Something like that, to me, makes sense for all three teams. Nets move up, Sixers get an upgrade, Suns get major salary and assets back. It feels like a mutually beneficial deal for all three parties involved.” O’Connor pitched.

Of course, there’s no doubt that Kevin Durant will be a clear upgrade from Paul George. Most importantly, it will keep the Sixers as contenders for the upcoming campaign, with a fair chance to land a decent rookie. Durant could help with the team’s production, something PG has somewhat failed to do in his first year. On the other hand, the Suns will land George with other assets, who could help them bounce back from a terrible season. Seems like a pretty impressive proposition. However, will both parties view this as a good deal? That’s something we’ll have to wait and watch.