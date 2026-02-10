Paul George Puts Joel Embiid, 76ers in “Tough Position,” Philly Star Admits in Honest Confession

Just as the Philadelphia 76ers were finally finding their rhythm, everything came to a sudden halt. That momentum vanished when the NBA handed Paul George a 25-game suspension for violating the league’s anti-drug policy. George later addressed the violation, a move that may have helped repair his reputation. But the 76ers were still left stranded at the worst possible time, just as George appeared to be turning back the clock.

With George gone, Quentin Grimes and several others were suddenly forced into larger roles. Speaking with EssentiallySports’ Mark Medina, Grimes opened up about the adjustment the team had to make following George’s lengthy suspension.

“That was uncertain and unexpected. But that’s why I put in the work all summer and throughout the season. That way I would stay ready for more opportunities and more shots. That’s a tough position for the team. But you have to be ready when your name is called and step up,” said Grimes.

The timing couldn’t have been worse for Philly. Joel Embiid had started to appear regularly. Furthermore, with Paul George, Philly had won eight of their last 12 games in January. Right before his suspension, the nine-time All-Star turned back the clock with a 32-point performance against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Even when his shot wasn’t falling, Nick Nurse leaned heavily on George for his defensive versatility. In January, George averaged 1.7 steals per game. He was fundamental in the 76ers being a tenacious team with the likes of VJ Edgecombe and Kelly Oubre adding to their intensity. Losing him immediately put Philly at a disadvantage. It also creates several risks moving forward.

It starts with Joel Embiid. The star center appears to have recovered well from several knee procedures. He’s been the scoring anchor for the 76ers. But without George on the floor, it forces Embiid to be more physical in order to keep the team’s offensive structure intact. Additionally, Philly had to deal with losing a 6’8” forward who could contribute in multiple ways.

That vacancy can’t be filled by one person.

Quentin Grimes reveals the 76ers response to George’s suspension

Grimes stood out last season, showing out for an injury-riddled Philadelphia 76ers side. He averaged a career-high in points. Although he knew opportunities would be sporadic going forward, he kept himself ready. That preparation has made it easier for Nick Nurse to plug him into the rotation with George sidelined. But that only addresses one piece of what the Sixers lost.

“It’s knowing that everybody can have more opportunity. It’s not just me. Whoever it may be, we try to come in with the right mindset and pick up a little bit more because he’s a great shooter and a great defender. So collectively as a team, we’re going to do little things for him while he’s out,” Grimes said.

Philly has found those few players to compensate for not having Paul George. Dominic Barlow has stepped up, showcasing his dynamism with an expanded role. Kelly Oubre Jr. has scored 15 or more points in four of the five games since losing George. There’s a list of other players who are committed to making meaningful strides to help the 76ers maintain stability this season.

After a long spell of misfortune, the 76ers appear to be a powerhouse in the East. They sit as the sixth seed and are finding some momentum. Joel Embiid’s incredible resurgence and Tyrese Maxey’s emergence as a flourishing talisman see the team being genuine contenders to come out of the East.

Even with George’s unfortunate situation, the 76ers aren’t throwing the white towel. They are determined to stay level-headed, and having talents like Grimes ready to take their chances is pivotal to keeping their competitive window alive. This might be the last chance for Philly with the current core to make some noise.

They’ve been through enough adversity to remain unbothered by the developments around George. As they stay patient for him to serve his suspension, their objective doesn’t shift. They are hungry to get back to winning this season. Without any more hindrances, the team is still very much capable of meeting their expectations.