Paul Pierce Calls Out “Animosity” Toward Celtics After Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum’s Olympic Treatment

Being at the heart of the Boston sports scene isn’t easy. But the best have thrived in it, including Tom Brady, Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, and even Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. But the stigma of a franchise that the rest of the world loves to hate can be a lot. The guy whose #34 hangs in the rafters with the ’08 championship banner has some thoughts about how that has affected the promising careers of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.

Paul Pierce isn’t holding back on his theory regarding why the NBA’s most decorated franchise continues to face a cold shoulder on the national stage. Speaking on Sunday at the inaugural Causeway Classic event at TD Garden (a fan-focused gathering presented by Ticketmaster), the 2008 Finals MVP addressed what he perceives as a blatant lack of respect for Boston’s current superstars, specifically citing their treatment during the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“I’m happy for them when they reach certain accomplishments. Always pulling for them in the media,” Pierce told reporters. The Truth then expressed frustration over the perceived slights directed at Brown and Tatum. Brown was notably omitted from the Team USA roster entirely, while Tatum, a First-Team All-NBA selection fresh out of a championship, saw his minutes fluctuate significantly under Steve Kerr’s Team USA rotation.

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“When I see things that I don’t feel are right, because I feel like Boston players don’t get their just due, for the most part. Obviously, Brown not being in the Olympics, and Tatum not getting the minutes. I’m always advocating and pushing for them and fighting for them.”

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According to Pierce, this lack of regard stems from a deep-seated “resentment” toward the city of Boston, which celebrated its NBA-record 18th championship in 2024. Pierce argues that the sheer volume of success across all major sports in Beantown has created a league-wide bias.

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“I mean, I’d be jealous if they had everything. We have everything. We got the most championships. I mean, probably the best sports city in all of America… When you look at it from baseball, football, basketball, hockey. There’s gonna be some animosity there. Some resentment toward us.”

This cultural friction, Pierce believes, is currently manifesting in the MVP conversation, where a certain Celtics star remains a glaring omission.

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Paul Pierce is seeing Jaylen Brown get snubbed again

The most egregious example of this animosity, Pierce said on Sunday night, is the lack of national traction for Jaylen Brown’s current campaign. While Jayson Tatum was sidelined for a significant portion of the 2025-26 season due to a torn Achilles, Brown has shouldered the offensive load. He brilliantly averaged nearly 30 points per game while keeping Boston firmly in the Eastern Conference’s top three.

Despite tying Larry Bird’s franchise record with nine consecutive 30-point games earlier this year, Brown has struggled to break into the top tier of MVP betting odds or media discussions. For Pierce, that smells of prejudice towards the Celtics franchise.

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“I think Brown is having an MVP season,” Pierce said on Sunday, too. “I mean, not enough is being said on how he’s held down the fort for pretty much all year… To be able to still elevate your game in your 10th year is pretty amazing, because most of the time, guys are who they are by the time they’re in their fourth, fifth year.”

This isn’t the first time Pierce has hyped JB’s MVP case. He isn’t the only one, either. From LeBron James to Shaquille O’Neal, multiple NBA stars have criticized the MVP discussion for leaving him out. A voter in the NBA awards, Brian Windhorst, has suggested he’d rather vote for Brown over Nikola Jokic, but he’s inclined to vote for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander now.

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Even Jaylen Brown himself is aware there’s a bias against him. Meanwhile, Brown’s evolution as a primary playmaker and efficient scorer, shooting over 50% from the field, has shattered the “gap year narrative” many analysts predicted for the Celtics after the 2024 squad was disbanded and Tatum was injured.

Celtics legends like Pierce believe Brown’s snub is a continuation of a relentless narrative that continues to haunt the most-hated franchise in the league.