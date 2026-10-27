Paul Pierce Claims Financial Troubles After Fox Contract Termination Despite $200 Million Career Earnings

Paul Pierce says his average monthly income used to be about $119,000. Now, according to a new court filing, it has dropped to zero.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

According to the court documents obtained by TMZ, the Celtics legend says his payments from Fox Sports have stopped, and the last check arrived in August. Pierce said that the only money he made last month was close to $23,000 from partnerships in other businesses.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pierce filed the documents in his ongoing child-support case with Princess Santiago, a Los Angeles event director and the mother of his young son, King. He is asking the court to deny Santiago’s request for another $40,000 in legal fees.

According to TMZ, Pierce’s attorney told the court he would have “great difficulty” paying because his Fox Sports contract had been terminated, describing him as “drowning financially” and struggling to keep up with his obligations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Paul Pierce Details His Monthly Expenses Amid Legal Dispute

Pierce claims he pays approximately $28,000 per month in child support and another $20,000 in spousal support. He also says he has around $300,000 in the bank and approximately $3 million in property. While the reported property value represents a substantial asset, Pierce argues that his available income is not enough to cover his ongoing monthly obligations.

ADVERTISEMENT

He puts his monthly bills at about $48,000. The biggest items he lists are $8,000 for child care, $7,000 for dining out, and $5,000 for groceries. Entertainment, utilities and clothing make up several thousand more. Pierce is using these figures to explain why he believes paying additional legal expenses would be difficult under his current financial circumstances.

Santiago filed a paternity suit in January while she was pregnant. King was born in February, and Pierce acknowledged he was the father in April and asked for joint custody. Santiago is seeking sole custody.

ADVERTISEMENT

She initially asked for nearly $30,000 a month in child support. Pierce argued for about $4,145, citing his existing support obligations for his four older children and saying Santiago earns more than $400,000 a year. Records put his income at $128,000 to $165,000 a month at the time, as reported by TV Insider.

The judge temporarily ordered Pierce to pay $8,508 a month in child support for King, along with $100,000 toward Santiago’s legal fees and $10,000 for her to hire a forensic accountant.

ADVERTISEMENT

In October, Santiago went back to court. She claims Pierce hasn’t paid the $10,000 for the accountant and hasn’t fully disclosed his finances.

Pierce spent 19 seasons in the NBA, playing primarily for the Boston Celtics before finishing his career with the Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards, and Los Angeles Clippers. He led Boston to the 2008 NBA championship and earned Finals MVP honors. His reported career earnings of around $200 million reflect his long playing career, but those past earnings do not necessarily represent his current monthly income.

ADVERTISEMENT

He joined Fox Sports in 2024, his first regular TV role since ESPN let him go in 2021. He became a panelist on FS1’s “Speak” alongside Joy Taylor and Keyshawn Johnson. Fox canceled the show in July 2025 as part of a programming shake-up.

For now, Pierce is asking the court to reject Santiago’s request for additional legal and accounting fees. The outcome will depend on the court’s assessment of the financial information and arguments presented by both sides as the proceedings continue.