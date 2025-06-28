LeBron James Holding Luka Doncic Back as Rob Pelinka Told to Ditch $53M Plan

“As long as [Wemby] keeps smacking my f—— shots into the stands, he’s gonna make me retire.” That was LeBron James, joking with Victor Wembanyama at the Fanatics Fest. It was a funny moment from a king who knows his reign is nearing its end. And as he enters his 23rd season, that reality is at the center of a tense, high-stakes debate in Los Angeles. For years, the Lakers have operated under a simple premise: build around LeBron. But after another disappointing playoff exit, a growing chorus of analysts is sending a clear message to GM Rob Pelinka: the LeBron plan is no longer a path to a championship. In fact, it might be the one thing holding them back. The argument, laid out on a recent episode of SPEAK, is a stark one.

As former NBA champion Paul Pierce put it, the Lakers’ current core is fundamentally flawed. “When you got Luka, LeBron, Reaves, to me, they got three defensive liabilities,” he said. “I don’t believe that you can no longer build a championship around them two, Luka and LeBron. These are your two best players, and they’re probably your two worst defenders.” Ric Bucher hammered the point home, explaining that in today’s NBA, “If you have to hide somebody offensively or defensively, you’re at a disadvantage… And they got three guys that you’re trying to hide defensively.”

It’s a brutal assessment, but it’s one that was on full display in the playoffs. As Bucher noted, teams now actively hunt LeBron on defense. “All teams tried to do was get him in rotation,” he said. “Let’s make him have to move.” It’s not just about effort; it’s about ability. LeBron’s former teammate Matt Barnes put it bluntly on his podcast: “He’s running out of gas.” This all comes after a season in which LeBron suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain, another reminder of his basketball mortality.

But the biggest issue isn’t his defense, it’s his contract. LeBron is facing nearly a $53 million player option ($52.6 million specifically) for next season. That’s the plan that has analysts telling Pelinka to run for the hills. “LeBron James takes up one-third of your salary cap,” Bucher stated. “He’s not at this stage of his career worth one-third of your salary… and he’s a bad combination with Luka.” It’s a financial straitjacket, one that makes it nearly impossible to build a deep, athletic, defensive-minded roster around Luka Dončić. Pierce summed it up perfectly: “As long as LeBron is there, I think they kind of held back.”

This is the tightrope Rob Pelinka is walking. He is tasked with building a championship team, but he’s doing it with a superstar who, as Stephen A. Smith has argued, is the most powerful player GMs have ever had to answer to. LeBron’s influence over the past decade has completely altered the power structure in the NBA. He was instrumental in the trades that brought Kevin Love to Cleveland and Anthony Davis to Los Angeles, moves that directly resulted in championships.

But that power is a double-edged sword. LeBron’s influence also led to the disastrous Russell Westbrook trade, a move that hamstrung the Lakers for years and is seen by many as one of the worst trades in franchise history. And right now, the Purple & Gold can’t afford any more mistakes. This is all happening as LeBron’s focus seems to be expanding beyond the basketball court.

Is LeBron James still focused on a ring?

While the sports world debates his next move, LeBron James was on stage at Fanatics Fest in New York City, getting heartfelt advice from the one person who truly understands the toll of prolonged greatness: Tom Brady. During a live taping of The Shop, Brady—who played until 45—got candid. “The grind isn’t just physical anymore—it’s up here and in here,” he said, tapping his head and chest. He talked about missing birthdays, weddings, and just wanting to be around his kids. “Bronny’s out there hooping now. Bryce is coming up. He wants to be there for them,” Brady explained. “At some point, you crave a little breathing room.”

It was more than a moment—it was a roadmap. And LeBron, now 40 and still playing at an elite level, was clearly listening. Because the truth is, he’s no longer just an NBA superstar—he’s a global empire. This summer, James launched Team AlUla, his entry in the new E1 World Championship: the world’s first all-electric race boat series. He’s actively promoting it across social media, appearing at races in Italy, and working closely with investors behind the scenes. He also remains a major figure in SpringHill Company, his production firm valued at $725 million.

LeBron has officially crossed into the rare air of sports business mogul—up there with Jordan, Serena, and Brady. He’s making decisions that reach far beyond the court. But that’s exactly what has the Lakers front office quietly sweating. Yes, he’s still in the gym with Chris Brickley. Yes, he’s chasing history in his 23rd season. But building a true contender around Luka Dončić—the franchise’s future—requires more than one last run from LeBron. It requires roster flexibility. It requires cap space. And right now, LeBron’s player option sits like a weight on their books.

The Lakers have reportedly been eyeing players like Herb Jones, the Pelicans’ elite wing defender. But making a deal like that—one that could push them into true contention—is nearly impossible with LeBron’s salary still on the sheet. That’s the quiet reality behind the glitz.

So, Rob Pelinka is at a crossroads. Does he keep catering to the short-term hopes of a legend? Or make the ruthless, forward-looking move that sets up the next decade? It’s a high-stakes decision—loyalty vs. legacy, sentiment vs. strategy. Still, LeBron doesn’t sound like a man ready to fade. “I don’t show up unprepared,” he said at Fanatics Fest, his tone part-smirk, part-warning shot at those questioning his focus.

But as Brady reminded him—and all of us—the hardest fight isn’t always on the court. It’s in the heart. The battle against time, against the pull of other dreams, against letting go. And right now, LeBron James is trying to win that one too.