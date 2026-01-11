“Pay to Play”: Steve Nash, Blake Griffin Speak Out on American Crisis in the NBA

The last time an American won the MVP was in the 2017-18 season, when James Harden did so. Since then, it’s been European domination, and even this season, Shai, Jokic, and Luka are not slowing down. Naturally, many are questioning the fundamental issue in the States, as the issues are fairly visible. Blake Griffin and Steve Nash, who won accolades at the highest level in the NBA, were quick to point out the developmental difference.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Two-time MVP Steve Nash, speaking on the issue, pinpointed the American ‘pay-to-play’ model as a core problem, contrasting it sharply with the European system. “But this is about structure. It’s pay to play in the States, you know,” said Nash.”Capitalism is wonderful. It’s not great for player development. In Europe, to play, it’s free. You go to your local club. The kid’s leaving for the next club. Everyone’s here for the long term to develop, more or less.

So I think what you get is coaches. There are amazing coaches here, but they have a structure over there where you stick with your coaches, more or less, generally, and you learn to play the game the right way under the right pretenses. Over here, it’s very much ‘get in your bag, learn the skills. Some skills coach is going to charge you by the hour at the park, whatever it is.’ I mean, it’s gotten out of hand. Unfortunately, I don’t want to take any money out of anyone’s pockets, but it makes the structure really difficult to teach kids to play the long game.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Blake Griffin wholeheartedly agreed and even pointed out that Dirk Nowitzki was the “perfect example” of a European player who was fundamentally sound. That’s why the Mavericks legend was able to dominate the league. “Europe does a great job of teaching basketball, the game of basketball, how you play, how you space, how you win, how you move,” said Griffin. “So I think that, you know, now I’m a little bit frustrated when I go watch younger teams play. So I think it has to be both, has to be all encompassing, teach everything about the game. And Europe has that right.”

The issue of skill development has been ongoing for some time now. Kobe Bryant famously called AAU ball “horrible, terrible… stupid” for neglecting fundamentals. Things come into perspective after the USA Today report, which paints the picture after the NBA’s six-year study on elite high school basketball. On average, these young athletes are competing in 80–110 games a year. Meaning less time to hone their skills. 50% of them reported having no time off from organized basketball in a 12-month span.

ADVERTISEMENT

This grueling schedule, as the data shows, leaves virtually no room for the fundamental skill work that players like Bryant and Griffin argue is being lost. That means no time for rest and recovery, which is equally important while getting the reps in. Further, the discoverers revealed that half of the players surveyed played 4 games in a single day and 7 across one weekend.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

More players voiced their opinions on the lack of development of basketball in the USA

When one compares the AAU model with the European model, there is a stark difference. The latter still insists on highly disciplined 4 practices for every 2 games. “I blame the adults running things. It’s a money grab, it’s not about development anymore,” said Former Warriors star and NBA champion Matt Barnes, whose twin sons pursue the sport he loves. Even legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski voiced a similar opinion.

Krzyzewski, who also serves as a special advisor to NBA commissioner Adam Silver and chairs the league’s Global Basketball Committee, told USA TODAY Sports that the game in the U.S. is “under-taught and probably overplayed, if that makes sense.” It’s not the first time that someone has pointed out the European hoops prioritizes collective play and moving the ball well, while American youth leans on individual actions and athleticism.

The former players have openly criticized the structure surrounding high school basketball. Particularly, they argue that the overworked AAU circuits often prioritize profit and exposure over proper development and balance.