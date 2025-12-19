Pelicans Commentators Fall for Fake Ime Udoka Report After $25,000 Fine for Criticizing Officials

There are a lot of crazy things Ime Udoka has said. He’s been fined and ejected for most of it. But this is a first. As the Rockets hosted the New Orleans Pelicans, the broadcasting booth was tickled by the head coach’s recent five-figure punishment. They didn’t realize they just left the Internet in tears because they were mistaken by the cause of it.

During tonight’s game, the commentators were discussing about the Rockets’ 128-125 OT loss to the Denver Nuggets on Monday. Ime Udoka called out officiating and the NBA fined him $25,000 for it.

“I’m gonna get into what he said after the last game, a loss in overtime in Denver,” the commentator who sounds like Joel Myers said. “Because he made me laugh.”

He then proceeds to ‘quote’ Udoka from that presser. “Ime Udoka said, ‘They had three officials and two of them should have been working at McDonald’s.'” Yeah, that would’ve been hilarious. If Udoka really had said that.

The commentators happened to fall for some little Internet meme-ry. Udoka never made the McDonald’s comment, though it sounds like it would be something he’d say.

Somebody who believed in Udoka’s sentiments, summarized their inner thoughts in a fake quote that was shared on the Internet thousands of times. It appears the commentators read the fake quote instead of listening to Udoka’s real rant.

