Pelicans Ready to Include Celtics’ Target as Jaylen Brown Trade Rumors Intensify, Say Insiders

Jaylen Brown’s future with the Celtics remains safe, for now. But with Giannis Antetokounmpo out in the market and reportedly showing interest in the Boston side, no one’s untouchable. Amid this speculation, the New Orleans Pelicans may have emerged out of nowhere to benefit from the blockbuster fallout.

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Yes, the Celtics might ship JB, despite the former Finals MVP publicly dismissing reports of frustration with the franchise last month. Most importantly, he also said, “If it was up to me, I could play in Boston for the next 10 years.”

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However, the recent reports have only fueled the fire. NBA Insider Jake Fischer reported that the Pels have emerged as a team with significant interest in Jaylen Brown. Bill Simmons raised the ante further, saying that the Pelicans could trade Trey Murphy in three weeks, hinting at Boston as the landing spot.

Soon after, Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson brought out the blueprint of the New Orleans side to trade Jaylen Brown. Sources close to the situation have told Robinson that the core package for the blockbuster trade includes Trey Murphy, Dejounte Murray, and significant draft capital. Notably, the team owns first-round picks until 2032.

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And to top it off, The Athletic’s Will Guillory, reacting to Trey Murphy’s involvement, wrote, “Just want to make sure I’m on record saying any talk of trading Trey Murphy is absolute insanity.”

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While Murphy is, without a doubt, a great addition, coming off a career-best season with 21.5 ppg, Zion Williamson’s exclusion from the proposed raises questions. Although Williamson managed to keep himself healthy last season, he recorded his lowest career average of 21.0 ppg and 5.7 rpg.

Ideally, Zion should have been the centerpiece of this blockbuster exchange. However, Scoop B reported that the Pels preferred to keep him out of the package as of now. “The Pelicans prefer to keep Zion, but they aren’t married to him if they can offload him.”

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Instead, Murphy and Murray’s inclusion might give a massive boost to the Celtics under Jayson Tatum. The two-way wings can stretch the floor, defend multiple positions, and, most importantly, can handle the ball. Moreover, with the future draft capital, the Celtics could rebuild a second team around them.

On paper, it’s a win-win trade.

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Similarly, Brown and Williamson’s collaboration could instantly create a physically imposing duo. At the same time, will the Pels have enough assets to play around the All-Star?

The team didn’t just protect Zion Williamson, but also two other future talents!

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The Pels protect two rising stars amid Jaylen Brown trade drama

As per B Scoop’s report, rookies Jeremiah Fears and Derik Queen have also emerged as untouchable pieces. While Williamson may lose his spot if the situation demands, these two rookies are completely off the table.

The rookie duo wasted no time in establishing themselves as the core pieces of the team.

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Big man Derik Queen impressed the league with his interior dominance. He recorded three 30-point performances, including an explosion against the TWolves, scoring 30 points and 22 rebounds. He finished the season with 11.7 ppg and 7.1 rpg, extraordinary numbers that are only projected to grow.

On the other hand, Jeremiah Fears, who is known for his intimidation, has been consistent throughout the season. He recorded 17 games with 20+ points, which included a 40-point high-scoring game. Fears averaged 14.3 ppg, establishing himself as the offensive core.

While Zion, Fears, and Queen have emerged as the untouchable options, the team may also require financial flexibility to bargain in the blockbuster trade. For that, the team could trade out Jordan Poole, Jordan Hawkins, and Kevon Looney for cap space, as per B Scoop.

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So, there’s going to be a lot of movement this offseason. With Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jaylen Brown, and LeBron James dragged into the trade market, it’s a treat to watch.