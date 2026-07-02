The historic rivalry between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Boston Celtics just got a plot twist! The teams pulled one of the most stunning player swaps in modern NBA history by trading Jaylen Brown for Paul George. Following this trade, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro took a direct, public jab at the city of Boston while celebrating the five-time All-Star’s arrival in the City of Brotherly Love.

The political taunt came in immediate response to a breaking report from ESPN’s Shams Charania: “BLOCKBUSTER: The Boston Celtics have agreed to trade Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers for Paul George, two first-round picks and two second-round picks, sources tell ESPN,” Charania tweeted.

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Shapiro immediately reacted on X with a message, “Welcome to Philly, JB! Sixers get way better and, as a bonus, the Celtics got worse!”

He’s pretty much called it. This seismic trade has the potential to reshape the Eastern Conference hierarchy after the Celtics sent away the 2024 NBA Finals MVP to Pennsylvania on a bitter note.

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The massive trade marks a dramatic conclusion to Brown’s highly decorated 10-season career in Boston, where he recently carried an immense offensive load in Jayson Tatum’s absence.

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While Tatum missed a large portion of the past season due to an Achilles tear suffered in the 2025 postseason, Brown registered career-best averages of 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game.

Despite his stellar production, league insiders report that Brown felt increasingly underappreciated by the Celtics’ front office. His dissatisfaction was a direct result of his name dominating league-wide trade discussions.

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The trade now completely dismantles the 2024 championship core, headlined by the elite Tatum-Brown duo. Now, Boston gets All-Star Paul George cushioned with a sizable draft package.

The draft capital moving to New England includes a protected 2028 first-round pick with a highly favorable swap option, along with an unprotected 2031 first-round pick. They also got two second-round picks.

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The 76ers only get Jaylen Brown—a bargain by most standards. Fans also see it as an indication of how badly the Celtics wanted him gone after failing to package him in a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade.

While Celtics fans were demanding respect for him, the Celtics were actively calling front offices.

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Unusually, the Celtics reportedly were demanding at least four first-round draft picks in exchange for Brown. Both parties took the closest salary match possible, leaving the Celtics to settle for two first-round picks.

PG13 heads to Boston just two seasons into the massive four-year, $212 million contract he originally signed with the Sixers. Brad Stevens, who publicly dismissed JB’s trade rumors, has a challenge with the older forward, whom analysts claim has aged out of his prime and has significant availability issues.

Meanwhile, the 76ers have successfully added one of the league’s most dynamic perimeter threats, building a hyper-aggressive championship core alongside Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and VJ Edgecombe. You can see why Governor Shapiro is excited.

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It might also look redemptive just weeks after the 76ers eliminated Brown and the Celtics in a grueling seven-game first-round series during the 2026 NBA Playoffs.

By turning an intense on-court rival into their premier offensive anchor, the Sixers have completely shifted the league’s power dynamics—leaving the Governor of Pennsylvania ecstatic over a diminished Boston roster.